Condor Provides Update on Canada Postal Strike and Voting at the Company's 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, November 27, 2024 - Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) advises shareholders to vote online or by phone for the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "AGSM") scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada and the proxy cut-off time being Wednesday, December 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST, we strongly recommend that shareholders vote by internet or submit their vote by phone. All of the material related to the AGSM including detailed voting instructions (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://condorresources.com/investors/agm-materials/. The Meeting Materials are also filed on Sedar+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Registered holders in North America can call Computershare at toll free number 1-800-564-6253 to request their control number before voting their Condor shares, and for overseas holders, call direct dial number 1-514-982-7555, and submit their vote online at www.investorvote.com or by phone, at 1-866-732-8683.

Alternatively, a registered holder can manually complete, date and sign a proxy and then email it for manual tabulation to the Company's Computershare Relationship Manager, Olivia Craven, at Olivia.Craven@computershare.com.

Shareholders who hold Condor shares in a brokerage account should contact their broker for details on how to submit their vote online.

The Company will also provide an electronic copy of the Meeting Materials to each shareholder who requests them. Shareholders may contact Jonathan Younie at jyounie@condorresources.com to request the Meeting Materials.

About Condor Resources Inc.

Condor Resources is a precious and base metals exploration company focused on its portfolio of projects in Peru. The Company's flagship project, Pucamayo, is an 85 km2 property containing a high sulfidation epithermal system with disseminated precious metals mineralization with a large lithocap alteration visible at surface. The Huiñac Punta project, a 7,200 Ha property in Huanuco, Peru, has the potential to host a large carbonate replacement style (CRD) silver-dominant polymetallic mineralized body with the potential for discovery of a bulk tonnage silver and base metals deposit. The Company has optioned several large projects to partners who continue to advance these projects. The Company's award-winning exploration team in Peru has a long history of success in discovering and advancing high quality exploration projects and managing the social aspects of its exploration activities.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.condorresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chris Buncic

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

