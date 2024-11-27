American Pacific Reports up to 80.6 g/t Gold, 5.2% Copper and 136 g/t Silver from the 2024 Field Program at its Madison Project

Vancouver, November 27, 2024 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (FSE: 1QC) (OTCQX: USGDF) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received the final assays from 88 rock samples and 141 soil samples collected during the 2024 field season. The Company also completed a radiometric survey interpretation to assist future drill targeting for a 3,000-metre, Phase II program scheduled to begin in Q1, 2025.

Field Program Highlights

A total of 88 rock samples and 141 soil and silt samples were collected during the summer of 2024

Gold grades of up to 80.6, 38.48 and 19.85 grams per tonne (g/t) were assayed in surface rock samples (see Table 1 and Figure 1)

Copper grades of up to 5.2% and 3.3% were assayed in surface rock samples (see Table 1 and Figure 2)

Radiometric surveys highlight thorium, potassium and uranium, which can be porphyry system indicators (see Figure 1 with 2024 gold/silver sample locations)

The Phase II, 3000-metre drilling program has been finalized and is the permitting process (see Figure 3 for planned hole locations)

Disclaimer: Surface samples, by their nature, are selective and may not represent underlying values.

"We are encouraged by the field work results that followed up on our 2024 drilling program. The field mapping and rock sampling have extended the mineralized footprint 2.5 kilometres southeast and 2 kilometres west. The data collected presents us with 5 additional target areas that have not historically been drill tested but have now been included in the fully-funded Phase II drill program beginning Q1, 2025," commented Managing Director of Exploration, Eric Saderholm. "The higher-grade silver values were unexpected and clearly add to the potential value of the Madison Property. Our use of radiometric surveys is somewhat unique in exploring for porphyry systems and will help us pinpoint drill targets in 2025. Further refinement of the magnetic data will be completed in December to maximize the potential for new property-wide discoveries."

Table 1: Select Notable Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Samples

Note: Sample coordinates are in WGS84 UTM

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/231547_a0bcc622d40cfa8a_001full.jpg

Figure 1. Composite potassium/thorium radiometrics with 2024 gold/silver rock samples and emerging targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/231547_a0bcc622d40cfa8a_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Magnetic survey base map with emerging regional Phase II target areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/231547_a0bcc622d40cfa8a_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Current Au/Cu block model with Phase II planned drill hole traces (blocks are not indicative of NI 43-101 compliant resource)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/231547_a0bcc622d40cfa8a_004full.jpg

Madison Project Sampling and Analysis Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement

American Pacific is committed to maintaining high standards of accuracy and

reliability in our sampling and analysis procedures. The following Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) measures are employed in our sampling and analysis processes.

Analytical Methods for the project include:

Paragon Labs

50AR-MS: Multi-element analysis (50 elements) using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-MS for trace elements.

AUAG-GR30: Gold and silver analysis via 30g fire assay with gravimetric finish for high-precision results.

Au-FA30: Gold determination using fire assay with Aqua Regia digestion and spectroscopy for detailed concentration measurement.

OLAR-OES: Over-limit Aqua Regia digestion ensures accurate results for high-concentration samples.

ALS Global

Ag-OG62: Silver analysis with Four-Acid digestion for ore-grade concentrations.

ME-OG62: Comprehensive ore-grade element profiling using ICP-AES.

Cu-OG62: Copper-focused analysis tailored for economic studies.

Pb-OG62: Lead quantification for precise ore-grade mapping.

ME-GRA21: High-precision gold and silver determination using fire assay with gravimetric finish.

About the Madison Copper-Gold Project

The Madison Project was host to small-scale production that concluded in 2012, with 2.7 million pounds of copper produced at grades ranging from 20-30% copper. Subsequent drilling at Madison in 2017 included 30.18 metres of 24.50 g/t gold and 0.39% copper and 10.97 metres of 41.65 g/t gold and 0.38% copper (UG17-05 and UG17-06, respectively). Full disclosure can be found in the Company's 43-101 Technical Report for the Fortner Project (americanpacificmining.com)

Qualified Person Statement



Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for American Pacific.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company has two flagship assets: 100%-owned Palmer Project, a Volcanic Massive Sulphide-Sulphate (VMS) project in Alaska, and the 100%-owned Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also in American Pacific's asset portfolio, are three high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA: the Ziggurat Gold project, the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project; and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:

Warwick Smith, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Palmer Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

