Sitka Gold Signs 30,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Contract for 2025 at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Vancouver, November 27, 2024 - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Kluane Drilling Corp. to complete up to 30,000 metres of diamond drilling in 2025 at its road accessible RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located in the prolific Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon. This will be the largest drilling campaign ever conducted at RC Gold and is anticipated to focus primarily on follow up drilling at the Rhosgobel and Pukelman intrusion targets along with further expansion drilling at the Blackjack gold deposit and drill testing other high-priority targets identified elsewhere on the district-scale, 431 square kilometre property.

Kluane Drilling Ltd., a well established, highly experienced drilling company based in Whitehorse, Yukon with over 30 years of experience diamond drilling in the Yukon and around the world, has been contracted to complete up to 30,000 metres of drilling at the Company's flagship RC Gold Project. Kluane Drilling is dedicated to providing quality drilling services based on technical innovation and human talent and specializes in achieving high drilling production in various drilling environments. Kluane Drilling has proven to be an exceptional contractor for the past two years and Sitka looks forward to continuing to work with them as the Company further advances RC Gold in 2025.

"We are very pleased to have secured the services of Kluane Drilling Ltd. for what will be our largest ever diamond drilling program planned for our RC Gold Project in 2025," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka. "Kluane provided Sitka with exceptional drilling services throughout our winter and summer drilling programs at RC Gold in both 2023 and 2024 and we look forward to continuing to develop the project with them in the coming year as we substantially increase the scale and scope of drilling. The 2024 drilling campaign at RC Gold returned excellent assay results from both the Blackjack gold deposit area and the first ever diamond drill holes at the Rhosgobel intrusion, and has identified visible gold in its first two diamond drill holes at the Pukelman intrusion where assay results are still pending (see news releases dated November 25 and October 31, 2024). We are eagerly looking forward to following up on the success we had this past year and, with over $15 million in cash and no debt, the Company is fully funded to complete the planned work program at RC Gold in 2025. We also look forward to receiving the results from the last six diamond drill holes of the 2024 season totalling 2,774 metres that are still pending from RC Gold, with 2 holes from Pukelman and 4 holes from Blackjack."

Stock Option Grant

Sitka Gold Corp. also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.37 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

American Exploration and Mining Association Conference, Reno, NV: December 1 - 6, 2024

Metal Investors Forum, Vancouver, BC: January 17 - 18, 2025

VRIC, Vancouver, BC: January 19 - 20, 2025

RoundUp, Vancouver, BC: January 20 - 23, 2025

PDAC, Toronto, ON: March 2 - 5, 2025

Swiss Mining Institute, Zurich, Switzerland: March 18 - 19, 2025

*All events are subject to change.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $15 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut.

In January 2023, the Company announced an NI 43-101 compliant initial inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1,340,000 ounces of gold(1) beginning at surface and grading 0.68 g/t at its RC Gold Project in Yukon (see news release dated January 19, 2023).

(1) Simpson, R. January 19, 2023. Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

