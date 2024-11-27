Spark Energy Exploration Team Enters Lithium Valley and Begins Field Program

Vancouver, November 27, 2024 - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") an exploration Company focused on the discovery of battery metals in Brazil's prestigious Lithium Valley, is pleased to announce the exploration team has officially entered Brazil's Lithium Valley and has commenced the maiden exploration program at the Company's flagship Arapaima Lithium Project. The core focus of the program is following up on the spodumene occurrences identified in government heavy mineral pan concentrate samples across the 64,359-hectares.

Exploration Highlights:

Spark has mobilized three field geology stream sampling teams, having completed their first day in the field yesterday, November 26, 2024.

Two teams are dedicated to detailed follow-up around key sample points (See Figure 1), where visible spodumene concentrations were reported in heavy mineral concentrates published by the CPRM (Brazilian Geological Survey) in 20161 and 20232.

The third team has initiated a systematic reconnaissance across the entire tenement, aiming to quickly validate historical data, including information from competitors (Si6, Perpetual), and new targets identified by Spark's geophysical, remote sensing, and geochemical analyses.

Arapaima Lithium Project - Exploration of Priority Targets:

Figure 1 below shows the entire Arapaima tenement, marking government heavy mineral pan concentrate sample points (blue stars) where visible spodumene was reported in the CPRM 2016 study. These are superimposed on the highest-ranked lithium prospectivity drainage basin (highlighted in red), as indicated in the CPRM 2023 report. In addition, Spark's newly generated targets derived from public domain geophysical, remote sensing, and geochemical datasets. It also includes planned sampling points for ongoing sediment and mineral pan concentrate collection as part of Spark's "boots on the ground" exploration efforts.





Figure 1: Spark's 64,359-hectare Arapaima Lithium Project highlighting targets from Brazil's CPRM 2023 government report as well as targets from remote sensing and geochemical datasets



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/231699_20d0a708049b194c_002full.jpg

Jon Hill, VP Exploration, Country Manager & Director, Comments:

"We are based out of a small hotel in Padre Paradiso, located right at the 'gateway to the Lithium Valley', a short drive to the Arapaima Lithium project tenements. The team gathered to review and discuss priorities, logistics, key deliverables, both technical and non-technical procedures, safety and protocols. We have three field vehicles to support the three teams each led by a senior geologist and yesterday we took our first steps on the property. The first day was encouraging having immediately found an exposure from a former road borrow pit containing a prominent pegmatite occurrence, highly weathered but early indications of potentially lithium bearing minerals observed at surface. This pegmatite occurrence was not based on the known data of the CPRM geologists however we remain confident the CPRM government data has put us immediately in the right areas as the team uncovered two additional locations with pegmatite outcrops. The weathered outcrop shown in Figure 4 is exactly what we were hoping to see and we've only scratched the surface of this staggering 64,359 hectare tenement package."





Figure 2: Exploration team meets in the Lithium Valley base camp to review the final plans prior to heading out into the field



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/231699_20d0a708049b194c_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Viewpoint of Spark's tenements looking south-southwest highlighting the red/orange exposure on the right-hand side which represents the "cover" or overburden in the area of interest as well as the targeted erosional window beneath the cover with visible weathered outcrop



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/231699_20d0a708049b194c_004full.jpg





Figure 4: Drone image over top of the targeted erosional window beneath the cover showcasing visible weathered outcrop. This area will be the subject of immediate follow-up and sampling over the next couple of days.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/231699_20d0a708049b194c_005full.jpg

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill BSc Hons, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101.

Source: ''Evaluation of the Lithium Potential in Brasil" - Mid - Jequitinhonha River, North -East Minas Gerais" ministry of Mines and Energy, Secretary of Geology, Mines and Development, the Geological Survey of Brazil promoting mineral research. Technical Report - 2016 Source: ''Lithium Potential Assessment Project in Brasil" in the Eastern Pegmatite Province of Brasil: the Geological Survey of Brazil promoting mineral research. Technical Report 19 - August 2023 DOI: 10.29396/ITCPRM.2023.19

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company holds significant land and mineral rights in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

