Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update

Colombia Update

Acquisition of Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S. successfully completed.

Company has reassumed 100% ownership and operatorship of its flagship Anzá Gold Project in Colombia with no upfront payments

Drilling at Pepas is progressing well with first hole completed

LONDON, November 28, 2024 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition ("Acquisition") of Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S.("MMA") as a result of which the Company now has 100% indirect ownership of the Company's flagship Anzá Gold Project ("Anzá Project" or the "Project") in Colombia.

About the Anzá Project

Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising granted exploration licences and applications for exploration licences in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Since September 2018, the Anza? Project was the subject of an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option with MMA. Since September 2020, MMA has been a 50/50 joint venture between Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ("Agnico").

The Project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications as well as a large exploration camp. Since the Company first acquired the Anzá Project in December 2014, almost 48,000m of drilling has been undertaken, mostly on the central APTA prospect where a high-grade body of gold mineralisation had been discovered. The most recent drilling activities were at Pepas in the north of the Anzá Project area where three holes returned excellent results, the best being 150.9m @ 3g/t Au from surface (hole PEP001, announced on September 6, 2022).

Terms of the Acquisition

Under a share purchase agreement (the "SPA"), between Orosur, Agnico, Newmont and certain of their respective subsidiaries, Orosur's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Waymar Resources Ltd. has acquired all of the issued shares of MMA resulting in Orosur holding 100% indirect ownership of the Project. The key terms of the Acquisition were announced on September 10th, 2024 and remain unchanged.

Drilling

As announced on November 21st, 2024, the Company has commenced drilling at Pepas ,with plans for a small program of six or seven holes for a total of roughly 800m. The first of these holes (PEP-012) has been completed with samples being submitted to an assay laboratory in Medellin on a gradual basis. First results are expected soon.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"It is pleasing to finally be back in charge of our destiny. And with drilling already well underway, we are looking forward to a period of enhanced newsflow."

For further information, visitwww.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Chairman

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Mr. Brad George, BSc hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements



All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2024. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing, to reach profitable levels of operations and to reach a satisfactory closure of the Creditor´s Agreement in Uruguay. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com