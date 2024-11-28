Mistango Reports on Diamond Drilling Results From South-West Zone

Toronto, November 28, 2024 - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango" or the "Company") is pleased to report on assay results from its recent drilling program on the Omega Mine property along with assay results from prospecting conducted on the property during drilling.

The 18-hole, 2,520 metre drill program was designed to test the shallow mineralization of SW Zone, located off the trend of the Larder Lake-Cadillac deformation zone. Several holes intersected elevated gold results over several metres, including hole 002, which cut 1.5 g/t Au over a width of 7.1m, located immediately below the excavated surface outcrop from which a bulk sample was collected in the past.

The results indicate that mineralization is likely found in sediments of Temiskaming Assemblage due to the presence of red jasper pebbles and is sandwiched between layers of highly deformed ultramafic rock. Mineralization occurs where the conglomerate is altered to sericite and iron-carbonate and the mineralized intervals carry minor very fine grained pyrite. Numerous holes intersected a second mineralized zone deeper down and to the north of the SW zone. Hole 11 intersected 0.97 g/t Au over 7.5m near the bottom of the hole. The second zone appears to form a parallel mineralized horizon that extends further west.

Although the SW Zone is located off the main trend of the Larder Lake-Cadillac break, the rocks in the area are highly deformed and appear to constitute a distinct deformation zone that has the characteristics of a splay off the main break. Furthermore, the lithologies of the SW Zone are quite distinct in ages and their interdigitation is testimony to the intense deformation at the SW Zone. The results are currently being integrated with previous, historical drilling and the SW Zone will be re-interpreted.

Prospecting and Grab Sampling

Grab samples returned values ranging from trace up to 20.48 g/t Au with an average for one trench of 2.63 g/t Au. The mineralized zone appears to strike nearly north-south and is located near to and parallel with the LaGuerre Gold Mine, which occupies some NS fault structures within a syenite intrusion. These results will be followed up first thing next spring when conditions are favourable.Prospecting conducted over a period of three days was mainly focused on revisiting some historical showings. A total of 33 samples were collected from old trenches and pits from lithologies composed of syenite/granite, sediment and an ultramafic rock similar to the famous carbonate ore from the Kerr Addison mine.

Assay Results from Mistango's 2024 Drilling on SW Zone - Table 1.

HOLE



EASTING/NORTHING FROM TO LENGTH

(m) AU (g/t) OMG-24-001 149300 / 5339170 40.5 45.0 4.5 0.642 OMG-24-002 149282 / 5339165 24.9 32.0 7.1 1.512 OMG-24-003 149261 / 5339154 49.5 52.5 3.0 1.143 OMG-24-009 149328 / 5339201 111.25 113.7 2.45 0.504 OMG-24-010 149314 / 5339128 96.0 98.2 2.2 0.899 OMG-24-010 198.45 200.4 1.95 0.925 OMG-24-011 149265 / 5339101 93.1 99.5 6.4 0.958 Incl. 96.6 98.25 1.65 1.778 OMG-24-011 209.95 217.45 7.5 0.967 Incl. 215.45 217.45 2.0 1.757 OMG-24-016 149150 / 5339141 44.0 46.5 2.5 0.251 OMG-24-016 138.0 148.5 10.5 0.363 OMG-24-017 148962 / 5339080 168.0 172.5 4.5 0.339

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director of Mistango River Resources, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by Mistango, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks. All the core received from the drill was split in half, bagged and sent to MSA-Labs facilities in Timmins, Ontario where sample preparation and analyses were performed using the innovative Photon Assay method, which is approved for gold assays. The remaining half core along with the rejects and the pulps were returned from the laboratory and are securely stored at the facilities of Canadian Exploration Services in Larder Lake, Ontario. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, were evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections were implemented immediately when necessary. All drill collars were surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates using a differential-GPS instrument. Collars were oriented using a compass and down-hole deviations were measured with a Reflex instrument from Imdex at 30 to 50m intervals. The local geology is generally not magnetic and most of the Reflex measurements were consistent but faulty measurements were flagged in the database. For drill holes oriented toward 340 degress and plunging between 50 and 65 dips, the true width of mineralized intersections are equal or greater than 80% of the quoted core length composite intervals.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Mistango assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Mistango. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Mistango with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Mistango profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

