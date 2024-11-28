EVSX Starts Installation of its Multi-Chemistry Battery Processing Line

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2024 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1), is pleased to announce that EVSX Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary, commenced the installation of one of its three state-of-the-art battery recycling lines at its plant located in Thorold, Ontario.

EVSX's multi-chemistry processing lines are highly automated, and minimal labor is required to efficiently recover critical battery metal elements, plastics, aluminum, steel, and other materials used in battery manufacturing.

The technology boasts an industry-leading recycling efficiency rate of over 93%, allowing the battery metals to be reused, other metals such as aluminum and steel to be repurposed, and waste materials to be processed downstream for fertilizer and feedstock.

This line, with an annual capacity of 10,000 tons per year, was previously fully commissioned for testing under the supervision of WSP Group PLC. The line can process any type of battery, such as alkaline, zinc-carbon, nickel-cadmium, nickel-cobalt-manganese, lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4), and electric vehicle batteries. It can also process irregular materials and batteries deemed too small or resource-intensive for most operators. Functionality includes the ability to run varying batch sizes to support fluctuations in battery volume and type, including rapid shutdowns and restarts without retooling.

EVSX holds an Environmental Compliance Approval ("ECA") permit, issued in May 2024, allowing it to sort and process alkaline batteries in Ontario. EVSX also entered into a three-year battery supply processing agreement with Call2Recycle in 2024.

"(…) This 10,000 ton-per-year line is being installed with a high level of confidence given it was previously fully commissioned at the manufacturer, under the supervision of our independent engineers, WSP Group PLC. The plant is centrally located within a large urban setting and the largest automotive cluster in North America, including Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles). (…) This highly automated line allows us to expand battery chemistry processing, including lithium primary and lithium-ion batteries. (…)," said Ian C. Peres, Chief Executive Officer of EVSX.

EVSX has secured financing to support the battery processing line installation and the start of operations.

St-Georges announces the cancellation of the second tranche of its $0.06 per unit private placement financing offering (News release: St-Georges Closes First Tranche of its Financing Offering published September 6, 2024). The Company also announces a share-for-debt settlement, with an unrelated party, of $110,000 at $0.06 per common share.

The Board of Directors of St-Georges has agreed to compensate directors with annual stock options in lieu of cash payments, effective immediately.

Mr. Mark Billings has stepped down from his position as Chairman but remains an independent director. The Chairman position will remain vacant for the time being.

St-Georges further announces the issuance of 5,500,000 incentive stock options to directors, management, and consultants at an exercise price of $0.075 and expiry dates ranging from November 20, 2026, to November 20, 2029

About EVSX

EVSX holds three highly automated, multi-chemistry processing lines that efficiently recovers critical battery metal elements, plastics, aluminum, steel, and other materials used in battery manufacturing, with an annual capacity of 10,000 tons per year and an industry-leading recycling efficiency rate of over 93%, allowing the battery metals to be reused, other metals such as aluminum and steel to be repurposed, and waste materials to be processed downstream for fertilizer and feedstock. The EVSX plant is ideally situated in Thorold, Ontario (Niagara), within one of the most populated hubs for battery collection and is centrally located, covering the largest automotive cluster in North America, including Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles).

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries, including: EVSX, a leading North American advanced battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high-grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high-grade gold, silver exploration projects including the flagship Thor gold asset; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Québec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie Nickel & Palladium (CSM) Projects on Québec's North Shore, and Notre Dame Niobium Project in Lac St Jean.

