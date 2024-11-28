Aurania Announces Attendance at NobleCon 20 in Florida and Appointment of Fractional CFO as Full-time CFO

Toronto, November 28, 2024 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its Chairman, President and CEO, Dr. Keith Barron will present at NobleCon20 - Noble Capital Markets' Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.- on Tuesday, December 3 at 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website, a day or two following the live event and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website and on Channelchek the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Francisco Freyre, the Company's current fractional Chief Financial Officer, will be transitioning to be the full-time CFO of the Company, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Freyre's extensive corporate, financial and market-related experience has been integral to the Company since his appointment as fractional Chief Financial Officer in July 2022, and the Company is pleased he will continue to support the Company in a full-time capacity.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

