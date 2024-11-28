Forge Resources Announces Appointment of Vice President of Finance and Special Advisor

Vancouver, November 28, 2024 - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Camilo Cordovez Amador as Vice President of Finance, and Patrick Bonner as Special Advisor to the Company.

Appointment of VP of Finance

The Company has appointed Camilo Cordovez Amador as Vice President of Finance for the Company.

Camilo brings a wealth of experience in both the financial and mining sectors. Camilo brings over 16 years of experience in investment banking, asset management, capital markets, and project development across sectors such as mining, infrastructure, real estate, and energy. Beyond financial advisory, he excels at executing complex projects, collaborating with multidisciplinary teams, and driving strategic decisions to deliver impactful results. As co-founder and executive at multiple firms, he has advised on projects exceeding $100M with international investment groups, worked for funds managing assets of over $700M in previous roles, and played a key role in securing a $78M public listing on the ISDX London Stock Exchange.

For the past two years, he has served as Vice President of Finance for Aion Mining Corp. and is now scaling up in his role as Vice President of Finance for Forge Resources Corp.

Camilo has a Bachelor of Business and Finance (Cum Laude) from the European University Business School of Barcelona, with specializations in International Corporate Finance from Columbia Business School and private equity funds from EAFIT University. He has been certified as an Advisor in Private Equity Funds, Mutual Funds, Equities, and Fixed Income instruments by Colombia's regulatory entity, AMV.

Appointment of Advisor

The Company has also appointed Patrick Bonner as a Special Advisor to the Company.

Patrick Bonner is a seasoned investor with a strong history of success in the junior mining sector, equity markets, and real estate. With over 25 years of leadership experience across direct marketing, healthcare, and energy sectors, he offers exceptional management and strategic decision making skills, along with an extensive investment network. Bonner has spearheaded numerous successful real estate transactions, demonstrating his ability to identify and maximize value investments. His 8% stake in our company demonstrates his deep commitment and enthusiasm for the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Dalhousie University and an MBA from Saint Mary's University.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada. The Company holds a 40% interest, with an LOI in place to acquire up to 60% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-Looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231754