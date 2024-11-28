TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has welcomed the Ontario Superior Court's dismissal of claims brought by Tanzanian residents alleging human rights abuses by members of the Tanzanian Police Force in the vicinity of the company's North Mara gold mine.
The Court ruled that Ontario was not the appropriate forum to consider the claims.
Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the company has repeatedly refuted what it regards as baseless claims by a small number of activist NGOs alleging historical human rights abuses around its North Mara mine.
"We are proud of what we have achieved in Tanzania through our Twiga partnership with the country's government. Our mines' revenue contribution is having a transformative effect on the country's economy while our investment in the socio-economic development of our host communities, coupled with our holistic sustainability strategy, has improved the quality of their lives materially," he said.
Barrick enquiries
Investor and media relations Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!