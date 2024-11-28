Trans Canada Gold Corp. Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing Delays Resulting From Canada Post Strike

VANCOUVER, November 28, 2024 - Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the potential impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 19, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The Company has delivered the completed Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") to the appropriate parties for mailing to registered and unregistered shareholders prior to the Meeting, but due the postal strike, it is possible that the Meeting Materials will not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting. The Meeting Materials have been filed on SEDAR and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

The Company will provide copies of the Meeting Materials by email to each entitled shareholder who requests them while the strike is ongoing, at no charge. Shareholders can direct requests for copies of the Meeting Materials to Tim Coupland, President and CEO, at the contact details below or to Computershare's Shareholder Services Call Center at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) between 8:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time or 514-982-7555 (international direct dial).

If you are a registered shareholder, please contact at Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain your proxy form control number to cast your vote for the upcoming AGM.

If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form and instructions for voting.

The deadline for voting by proxy for the Meeting is 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on December 17, 2024.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING WELLS

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3131

astar@telus.com

www.transcanadagold.com

or

Christian Timmins, Director

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (403) 597-3410

