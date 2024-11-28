Mineral Road Completes Atlin-Ruffner Acquisition

Vancouver, November 28, 2024 - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "Mineral Road") announces it has acquired the remaining 33% of the Atlin-Ruffner Polymetallic Project. The Atlin-Ruffner Project consists of 28 crown granted mineral claims totaling 412.5 hectares in northwestern British Columbia, approximately 23 kilometres northeast of the community of Atlin.

Atlin-Ruffner was the subject of intermittent small-scale mining for gold, silver and lead-zinc from 1916 through 1981 and has several small underground workings developed on the property. The only drilling reported to date on the Number 2 and 4 veins occurred in 1951 and again between 1967-8 and totaled approximately 4,000 metres, mostly from underground workings.

The Project is located approximately 2 kilometres from the border with the advanced Ruby Creek Molybdenum Deposit, also known as the Adanac Molybdenum Deposit where the former operator, Adanac Molybdenum Corp., advanced the historical molybdenum asset through feasibility, permitting, and funding and then into mine construction.

Since 1968 other than intermittent production only surface geological, geochemical and geophysical work has been conducted on the Atlin-Ruffner property. The most recent work conducted by Pacific Harbour Resources in 1996-7 consisted of an extensive grid geochemical survey, and VLF and induced polarization geophysical surveys.

Jason Cubitt, CEO of Mineral Road noted, "the Atlin-Ruffner camp remains one of the few historic mining districts in BC with little modern-day exploration. With the continued focus on Critical Minerals within the newly-elected BC government and around the world, Mineral Road believes high-grade underground targets such as Atlin-Ruffner represent an attractive path forward for all stakeholders."

Field work at Atlin-Ruffner is planned for the summer of 2025 and will include geological mapping, prospecting and sampling as well as locating the documented historic workings.

Mineral Road Discovery will issue 500,000 shares to complete the consolidation of its Atlin-Ruffner ownership, subject to regulatory approvals.

Additionally, Mineral Road announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to certain of its officers and consultants, incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,250,000 common shares exercisable on or before November 28, 2029 at a price of $0.075 per share.

About Mineral Road Discovery

Mineral Road Discovery is an investor in exploration. By focusing on a combination of top-down thematics and significant technical and financial expertise, we can manage risks better to provide exceptional shareholder value.

