Northern Superior Confirms Availability of Shareholder Meeting Materials

TORONTO, November 28, 2024 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF)(GR:D9M1) announces that, due to the ongoing Canadian postal strike, the information circular and related materials for its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2024, have been posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca ("SEDAR+") and on the Company's website.

Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the meeting materials directly through the above-mentioned websites. Alternatively, they may contact Katrina Damouni, the Company's Director of Corporate Development, at +44 7795 128583, including text and WhatsApp messages, or via email at kdamouni@nsuperior.com to request electronic copies of the materials. In the event that the postal strike concludes prior to the meeting, the Company will send the materials by regular mail; however, there is no assurance that the meeting materials will be received by the shareholders prior to the meeting.

Voting Information

Registered Shareholders: Emails containing the voting control number and instructions have been sent by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare, to registered shareholders with an email address on file. Shareholders who have not received these emails should contact Computershare's Investor Centre at 1-800-564-6253 (available Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST) to request their voting control numbers.

Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners ("NOBOs"): NOBOs can also contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 to request their voting control numbers and instructions.

Objecting Beneficial Owners ("OBOs"): OBOs should reach out to their brokers to obtain their Voter Instruction Forms (VIFs), voting control numbers, and detailed voting instructions.

Copies of the Company's financial statements and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website. If paper copies of the financial statements and MD&A have been requested but not yet delivered, the documents will be mailed once the postal strike is resolved.

Corporate Matters

The Company wishes to announce the granting of 424,946 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") under its 2022 Equity Incentive Plan to certain directors of the Company. The DSUs were granted at a deemed price of $0.51 per underlying share and shall vest on November 28, 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau. Northern Superior also owns 72% of ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ONAU)(OTCQX:ONGRF) which is advancing promising exploration assets in Northern Ontario, including the district scale TPK Project.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Katrina Damouni

Director - Corporate Development Tel:

+44 7795 128583 (Mobile/WhatsApp)

info@nsuperior.com

