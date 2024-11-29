Menü Artikel
New Pacific Announces 2024 Agm Results

21:15 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Nov. 29, 2024 - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) today reported that all matters submitted for approval at New Pacific's annual meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated October 23, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. A total of 130,978,159 common shares, representing 76.37% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Andrew Williams

104,724,758

99.33 %

705,699

0.67 %

Dickson Hall

102,816,082

97.52 %

2,614,375

2.48 %

Martin Wafforn

104,739,436

99.34 %

691,021

0.66 %

Maria Tang

104,676,192

99.28 %

754,265

0.72 %

Dr. Peter Megaw

104,636,052

99.25 %

794,405

0.75 %

Paul Simpson

99,577,308

94.45 %

5,853,149

5.55 %

Myles Gao

105,140,583

99.73 %

289,874

0.27 %

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The Company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project with strong economics. Additionally, a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

On behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp.
Andrew Williams
CEO and Director

For Further Information

New Pacific Metals Corp.
Phone: (604) 633‐1368 Ext. 223
U.S. & Canada toll-free: 1-877-631-0593
E-mail: invest@newpacificmetals.com

For additional information and to receive company news by e-mail, please register using New Pacific's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pacific-announces-2024-agm-results-302318969.html

SOURCE New Pacific Metals Corp.


