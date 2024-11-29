Leopard Lake Gold Corporation (LP) Announces the Arrival of a Strategic Mining Consultant.

November 29th - East-Broughton, Quebec, Canada (Symbol: CSE:LP)

In the past, Éric Lemieux has held various positions in the mining sector, which will enable Leopard Lake Gold Corp. to achieve significant progress. Over the years, Mr. Lemieux has built a solid reputation in the mining industry. For all these reasons, the Board of Directors of Leopard Lake Gold is thrilled about this new partnership.

The entire Board warmly welcomes Mr. Éric Lemieux.

About Leopard Lake Gold Corp.

Leopard Lake is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada, including the St. Robert property, which is comprised of 224 mining claims in the Riseborough and Marlow Townships in St. Robert Bellarmin, Quebec, and the Stella property located in the Abitibi region of Northwestern Quebec, made up of 52 contiguous mining claims for a total of 2,987 hectares, approximately 65 kilometres east of the town of Val d-Or.

Forward-Looking Statements:

