Goldshore Adds Key Personnel to Support Project Advancement and Corporate Objectives

Vancouver, December 2, 2024 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company" or the "Corporation") announces the appointment of David Stone to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), enhancing the Company's technical capabilities with his comprehensive mining engineering background. In parallel, the Company announces the retirement of Brandon Macdonald from the Board and would like to thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors. The Company further announces the appointment of Sam Gibson as the Vice President of Corporate Development, adding significant depth and expertise to the Company's corporate development and capital markets capabilities.

"I am pleased to welcome both David Stone to our Board of Directors and Sam Gibson as our new VP of Corporate Development as we strengthen the technical and financial capabilities within the Company", said Michael Henrichsen, Goldshore CEO. "David's mining engineering skill set is a key addition to our Board and his guidance will be invaluable as we advance the Moss Deposit. Meanwhile, Sam's experience in mining finance will be key in supporting our corporate objectives to advance the Moss Deposit at a rapid pace within the current gold market. Together, they bring a broadened skill set to the Company to drive project advancement and value creation for our shareholders."

Dr. David Stone, MBA, P.E. is a mining engineer whose career spans some 40+ years of engineering and financial consulting to underground and surface mining projects worldwide. He has managed multi‐disciplinary project teams through pre‐feasibility and feasibility level evaluations of development stage projects, and has contributed to the engineering, design and construction of several mines. Dr. Stone has held senior operating and board positions for several TSX Venture Exchange companies and acted as a senior technical advisor to Hunter Dickinson Inc. where his responsibilities included technical audits and evaluation of projects for acquisition, technical and financial due diligence, capital planning, and management of outside consultants and advisors. Dr. Stone's work experience includes scoping studies on the Lihir Mine in Papua New Guinea, one of the largest open pit gold mines in the world and the Mesquite Mine in California, one of the largest gold mines in the United States.

Sam Gibson is a finance professional with over a decade of experience in resource-focused institutional sales, investment banking and asset management. He most recently held the position of Director and Head of Mining Sales at National Bank Financial, where he was global lead on specialist mining coverage and instrumental in growing the firm's mining franchise into international markets. Mr. Gibson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University.

Goldshore's Board granted 6,950,000 incentive stock options ("Options") and 2,637,500 restricted share units ("RSU") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan. The Options are exercisable at $0.38 per share for a period of five (5) years and vest as follows: 1/3 on May 28, 2025, 1/3 on May 28, 2026 and 1/3 on May 28, 2027. The RSU's vest on November 28, 2025.

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for fast track through this development cycle. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldshoreresources.com).

