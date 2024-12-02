Nexus Announces Appointment of New Director

Vancouver, December 2, 2024 - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 3H1) (the "Company" or "Nexus") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Drew St. Laurent to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. St. Laurent to the Board," commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Nexus. "Drew's unique background provides context to the Board especially given the Company's Canadian property portfolio and ability to navigate the breadth of both stakeholders and shareholders."

Mr. Drew St. Laurent has a rich academic background, including a Bachelor of Arts in Human Geography from Thompson Rivers University, a Bachelor of Education, and a Master of Education in Higher Education from the University of British Columbia. Drew's graduate research focused on improving Indigenous access to post-secondary education in Canada. He has presented his findings to various audiences, including government bodies and educational institutions. Drew has been a Senior Administrator and lecturer in Health Sciences at UBC since 2012 and active lecturer within the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia. His passion lies in working with Indigenous communities to better their social determinants of health.

In connection with his appointment, Mr. St. Laurent has been granted 150,000 stock options, each of which is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.26 for five years.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium Corp. is a multi-commodity development company focused on advancing the Cree East uranium project in the Athabasca Basin in addition to its precious metals portfolio that includes the Napoleon gold project in British Columbia and a package of gold claims in the Yukon. The Cree East project is one of the largest projects within the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan spanning 57,752 hectares (142,708 acres) and has seen over $20 million in exploration to date. The Napoleon project comprises over 1,000 hectares and prospective for multiple forms of gold mineralization, with exploration in the area dating back to the 1970s with the discovery of high-grade gold. The Yukon gold projects are comprised of almost 8,000 hectares of quartz claims prospective for high-grade gold mineralization with historical grab sampling highlights of 144 g/t gold.

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the future potential of its mineral projects. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release, including, but not limited to the assumption that the Company will be successful in completing exploration work on its mineral projects and that the results of such exploration will be positive. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, but not limited to inherent risks associated with the mining industry and the results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations, general market and industry conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion & analysis.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

