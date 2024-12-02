Heliostar Drills 71.8 g/t Gold over 16.1 metres in the High Grade Panel at Ana Paula, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole AP-24-317 87.8 metres @ 16.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including 16.1 metres @ 71.8 g/t gold





Hole AP-24-315 125.9 metres @ 4.02 g/t gold including 23.6 metres @ 12.5 g/t gold





Results continue to expand the High Grade Panel and locally increase grades

Vancouver, December 2, 2024 - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from the 2024 drill program at the 100% owned Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company is drilling 2,600 metres in phase one of the program and will follow-up the best results with a second phase of 2,400 metres.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "Despite regularly seeing wide, high-grade gold intercepts, Ana Paula continues to surprise us with its gold grades within the deposit. These holes grow the High Grade Panel to the north and down-dip, increase resource confidence and locally improve gold grades compared to the resource model. The current drilling program is defining the boundaries of the High Grade Panel and is attempting to convert inferred mineralization into the higher confidence indicated and measured categories. Last year the grade of the indicated resource update increased by 36%. This year's results suggest conversion of inferred resource to indicated and measured can also result in increased gold grades."

Drill Results

The focus of the holes reported today was to expand the High Grade Panel. Holes AP-24-315 and AP-24-316 are on the same cross-section building out confidence in the northern boundary of the High Grade Panel and extending it to depth.

Hole AP-24-315 intersected a long run of high-grade gold mineralization on the north side of the panel returning 125.9 metres grading 4.02 g/t gold from 104.5 metres downhole. Hole AP-24-316 intercepted 61.5 metres grading 5.04 g/t gold from 168.3 metres, beneath the High Grade Panel. This has the potential to add over 20 metres of gold mineralization beneath the High Grade Panel on this section.

Hole AP-24-316 also intersected a deeper zone of gold mineralization 100 metres below the High Grade Panel which returned a broad intercept of 115.35 metres grading 2.69 g/t gold from 246.8 metres downhole including 12.0 metres at 9.68 g/t gold.

To the west of these holes AP-24-317 was drilled with the same plan of defining the northern margin of the High Grade Panel and extending it down-dip. It returned a spectacular interval of 87.8 metres grading 16.0 g/t gold from 141.0 metres downhole. Further downhole a second intercept of 5.90 metres grading 9.55 g/t gold from 284.6 metres is interpreted to be a 25-metre extension of the High Grade Panel beneath previous drilling.

To date, eight holes have been completed for a total of 2,860.1 meters. The focus of drilling will pivot to geotechnical and water testing of potential tailings facility locations before a return to resource drilling in 2025.





Photo 1: Abundant visible gold in hole AP-24-317.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/232074_bfbf426894753a00_003full.jpg





Figure 1: A cross section through the deposit showing drill intercepts with today's results highlighted.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/232074_bfbf426894753a00_004full.jpg





Figure 2: A cross section with the resource model from 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate highlighting the High Grade Panel (clipped to greater than 2 g/t gold resource blocks). New results are highlighted, completed holes pending assays are in green and planned holes are shown in black.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/232074_bfbf426894753a00_005full.jpg

Drilling Results and Coordinates Tables



Table 1: Significant Drill Intersections

HoleID From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Au

(g/t) Topcut

Au (to 67 g/t) Comment AP-24-315 104.5 230.35 125.85 4.02 - North side of HGP including 157.45 181.0 23.55 12.5 - AP-24-316 112.5 116.8 4.3 2.27 - and 129.2 136.85 7.65 6.74 - and 168.3 229.8 61.5 5.04 - Down-dip of HGP including 197.3 223.5 26.2 10.4 7.31 and 246.8 362.15 115.35 2.69 - Deeper Zone including 274.0 277.7 3.7 12.2 - and including 289.0 301.0 12.0 9.68 - AP-24-317 141.0 228.8 87.8 16.0 9.37 North side of HGP including 176.9 193.0 16.1 71.8 35.7 and 284.6 290.5 5.9 9.55 - Down-dip of HGP

Table 2: Drill Hole Details

Hole ID Northing

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Easting

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Elevation

(metres) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Length

(metres) AP-24-315 410,145 1,998,094 924.0 180 -60 329.0 AP-24-316 410,144 1,998,115 924.2 180 -60 398.0 AP-24-317 410,125 1,998,142 929.5 180 -55 409.8

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas and Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The Zacatecas, Hermosillo and North Vancouver ALS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish and overlimits were analysed by 30-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Statement of Qualified Person

Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Harris is employed as Exploration Manager of the Company.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico and has recently entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of production and development assets in Mexico.

