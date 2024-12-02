Trifecta Gold Outlines a Large, Intrusion-Related Gold Target on its Mt. Hinton Project, Yukon

Processing of 2024 geophysical surveys has identified a 3 km long "look-alike" anomaly that marks other Tombstone Gold Belt intrusions in the district

Future exploration will prioritize this new target, where Trifecta Gold previously identified granitic boulders on surface

VANCOUVER, December 2, 2024 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of a 3D inversion of airborne magnetic and Z-Tipper Electromagnetic ("ZTEM") data collected from the Mt. Hinton Project ("Mt. Hinton"). Mt. Hinton is located immediately to the southeast of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill Mine and Mill Complex within the Tombstone Gold Belt ("TGB") of central and eastern Yukon. Processing of the geophysical data, which was collected earlier this year, has confirmed a large, strong resistivity anomaly at the GC target where granitic boulders were discovered in 2024 (Trifecta Gold Announces ZTEM and Magnetic Results from Mt. Hinton Project, Yukon and Describes Ongoing Research Studies). The resistivity feature, which extends along a 3 km axis oriented northwest-southeast, is defined by values in excess of 1235 ohm-m at surface and widening in size at depth. In addition, the resistivity anomaly is spatially associated with a parallel magnetic anomaly (see attached figures). These results are highly suggestive of a buried intrusion in the floor of Granite Creek that may be the driver of mineralization in the district.

Mt. Hinton hosts four major precious metal rich vein trends developed within the Keno Hill Quartzite Formation. Mid- to Late-Cretaceous granitic stocks of the Tombstone and Mayo suites intrude the quartzite sporadically throughout this portion of the TGB. Elsewhere in the belt, Tombstone and Mayo Suite stocks are associated with substantial gold endowments deriving from large arrays of sheeted, sulphide-poor quartz veins hosting native gold. Examples include Snowline Gold Corp.'s Valley deposit, and Sitka Gold Corp.'s RC deposit. Gold mineralization at Mt. Hinton is also thought to be related to this intrusive event, but prior to the 2024 exploration campaign no significant amount of intrusive rock had been identified on the property.

Tombstone and Mayo Suite intrusions commonly generate a contact metamorphic aureole of hornfels, where iron in the form of pyrite is converted to pyrrhotite and generates a concomitant magnetic response; however, pyrite is absent in the Mount Hinton quartzites, and as a result, hornfels mineralogy is expected to be dominated by biotite. The shape and amplitude of the resistivity anomaly at the GC target is highly suggestive of a buried intrusion, while the magnetic response is comparable to responses derived from other Tombstone and Mayo Suite intrusions that host large gold endowments. Combined with the recent discovery of abundant granitic boulders in the valley floor, the Company now considers the GC target to be a high priority drill target.

About Mt. Hinton

Mt. Hinton is a road accessible, camp-scale property with over 60 precious metals veins identified to date. The project is underlain by direct extensions of the stratigraphy that hosts Hecla's Keno Hill Mines and, because of this, much of the historical exploration at Mt. Hinton focused on its silver potential. Surprisingly, historical workers largely overlooked gold potential, despite visible gold that has been found in many of the known veins. There are active placer mines on the creeks draining in all directions from the property. Based on metal zonation within the district, the newly identified GC target may represent a reduced intrusion, theorized to be the driver for much of the mineralization in the district.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 17 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions, and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with at conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS systems is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton and 10 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corp.'s Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

