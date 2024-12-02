VR Resources Closes Financing and Mobilizes Drill to Empire Project in Northern Ontario

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2024 -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR; FSE: 5VR) (the "Company" or "VR"), is pleased to announce it has closed the hard dollar portion of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "HD Financing") announced on October 28th, 2024 for gross proceeds of $200,000. The Company also announces that it will not be proceeding at this time with the $200,000 flow-through component of the non-brokered private placement announced on November 4, 2024.

Under the HD Financing the Company has issued 4,444,446 units (the "HD Units") at a price of $0.045 per Unit for gross proceeds of $200,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company, and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.07 per Common Share until May 29, 2026.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with the HD Financing. The securities that were issued under the private placement are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring on March 30, 2025.

An insider of the Company and their associate have participated in the HD Financing for an aggregate amount of 666,668 units. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). In completing such transaction, VR relied on the applicable exemptions from the valuation requirement and minority security holder approval requirements available under Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that the participation in the HD Financing by the insider did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

VR will use the net proceeds of the HD Financing for current and ongoing mineral exploration in northern Ontario, and for general working capital for the Company.

From VR's CEO, Justin Daley; "We are excited to be advancing exploration on our Empire project located along the Trans Canada highway in northern Ontario, affording us with the lowest cost/metre drilling we have ever had during eight years of active and continuous exploration in both Nevada and Ontario.

State-of-the-art 3D-array DCIP geophysical surveys are now complete at both our Empire and Silverback projects. We are actively integrating final, processed data as it arrives in order to develop and prioritize targets for both projects for the 1000 - 1500m drill program now underway.

To be clear, the funds raised in this financing will go directly to work to drill-test the highest priority DCIP targets. The drill is now on site at Empire (see Photo 1). It will target copper, gold and platinum group elements (PGE) similar to mineralization exposed on the Trans Canada Highway. The deposit model at Empire is for disseminated sulfide within a large, zoned mafic intrusion, with our recent magnetic, airborne EM and ground-based DCIP geophysical surveys providing the robust data sets for integrated drill targeting. We look forward to providing further updates as the drilling proceeds."





Photo 1. A skid-mounted drill mobilized to the Empire project along an access road just north of the Trans Canada Highway, on the east side of the Westwood target, this past weekend.

About VR Resources

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR evaluates, explores and advances large-scale, blue-sky opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada, and more recently, Canada's newest discovery of a diamond-bearing kimberlite pipe at its Northway project. VR applies modern exploration technologies and leverages in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. The Company is financed for its mineral exploration and corporate obligations. VR owns its properties outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

