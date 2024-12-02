Cascade Copper Issues Shares and Warrants for its Bendor and Fire Mountain Properties

Vancouver, December 2, 2024 - Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: "CASC") ("Cascade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued shares and warrants pursuant to its first anniversary commitments of the Option Agreement to acquire Bendor Property, totaling 3,063 hectares, located in the Lillooet Mining District of southwest British Columbia, and the Option Agreement to acquire Fire Mountain Property, totaling 3,770 hectares, located in the New Westminster Mining District of southwest British Columbia.

The Company has issued 400,000 common shares which are issuable to the Bendor and Fire Mountain optionor pursuant to the initial Option Agreements, has issued a further 500,000 units pursuant to the amended Option Agreements (Press Release Nov 4, 2024). The warrants issued as part of the Bendor and Fire Mountain option payments expire on November 12, 2026, and can be exercised at $0.10 per common share. The shares and units issued include a customary sale restriction, which expires four months and a day after issuance.

About Cascade Copper

The Corporation is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral resource properties with the intention, if warranted, of placing them into production. Cascade is focused on exploration, development, and acquisition of quality exploration properties. More specifically, Cascade's objective is to conduct an exploration program on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia about 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently now has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

