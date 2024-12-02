Giga Metals provides Turnagain project update

VANCOUVER, Dec. 02, 2024 - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) announced today that the company is in receipt of a report and exploration recommendations by Dr. Stephen Beresford regarding the potential for high grade mineral targets within the Turnagain ultramafic complex.

"We wanted to get fresh eyes on our data," said Mr. Jarvis. "We have 383 drill holes totalling 97,361 meters, several geochem surveys and geophysical surveys, and other data, but more than 80% of the Turnagain complex remains unexplored or underexplored. I am excited about the opportunity to work with Dr. Beresford, who is in the top tier of nickel exploration geologists worldwide."

"My mandate was to evaluate the prospectivity of potential high grade targets within the mineralized system and to recommend an exploration program that would focus on these targets," said Dr. Beresford. "My conclusion is that there are several target types in play. One important target is a potential Volkovsky type massive copper sulfide magnetite deposit in the Attic zone. Another target is semi massive sulfide Brecia pipes within the Attic and Bench zones, similar to Giant Mascot and Aguablanca. These and other target types should be evaluated with a gravity survey, ground based EM and drilling."

Historical magnetic survey data is being reprocessed to better define the geometry of the intrusive and to help design a gravity survey.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. A Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Ross, PGeo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

