Westward Gold Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, December 2, 2024 - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE: WG, OTCQB: WGLIF, FSE: IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to demand, it is upsizing its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see press release dated November 29, 2024), and now intends to issue up to 12,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.08 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$1,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.12 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used primarily for (i) pre-drilling activities at the Company's flagship Toiyabe Hills Project, including: permitting studies, advanced targeting and planning, data analysis, and earthworks, and (ii) general working capital purposes. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Common Shares and Warrants issued in relation to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Certain finder's fees may also be payable to qualifying parties in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

Certain insiders of the Company intend to acquire Units in the Offering, for an estimated aggregate total of approximately 2,500,000 Units and gross proceeds of $200,000. The participation by such insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, based on the fact that neither the anticipated fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units to be paid by such insiders, will exceed 25% of the Company's current market capitalization.

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the consolidated Toiyabe Hills Project located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi Projects located along the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

