Eramet announces the purchase of 16,500 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 25/11/2024 FR0000131757 157 52.39 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 25/11/2024 FR0000131757 37 52.60 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 25/11/2024 FR0000131757 3,106 52.13 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/11/2024 FR0000131757 143 51.72 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/11/2024 FR0000131757 189 51.37 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/11/2024 FR0000131757 129 51.28 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/11/2024 FR0000131757 2,839 51.40 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 27/11/2024 FR0000131757 52 50.55 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 27/11/2024 FR0000131757 9 49.86 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 27/11/2024 FR0000131757 3,239 50.22 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 28/11/2024 FR0000131757 171 50.22 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 28/11/2024 FR0000131757 166 50.29 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 28/11/2024 FR0000131757 27 50.45 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 28/11/2024 FR0000131757 2,936 50.23 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 29/11/2024 FR0000131757 51 51.14 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 29/11/2024 FR0000131757 245 50.81 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 29/11/2024 FR0000131757 50 50.80 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 29/11/2024 FR0000131757 2,954 50.85 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 16,500 50.97

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 25th, 2024) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases



Calendar

19.02.2025: Publication of 2024 Group annual results

24.04.2025: Publication of 2025 Group first-quarter turnover

