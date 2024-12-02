Li-Metal Corp. in Trading Halt Pending Standard CSE Change of Business Disclosure Review

Toronto, December 2, 2024 - Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) (OTCQB: LIMFF) (FSE: 5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company") has been issued a trading halt by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") effective today pending the review of the disclosure related to the Company's earlier announced change of business from a lithium anode development and production company to an investment company.

The Company expects to file shortly with the CSE an updated Listing Statement reflecting the proposed new business.

The proposed change of business is subject to shareholder approval and approval of the CSE. The halt in trading in the common shares of the Company is expected to be lifted upon the Company's receipt of approval for the change of business from the Company's shareholders and the CSE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans and the resumption of trading are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232231