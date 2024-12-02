Rockland Resources Provides Update On Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, December 2, 2024 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) announces that the proposed consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its common shares (the "Shares"), previously announced on November 18, 2024, will proceed, effective at the open of markets on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

The Consolidation will proceed on the basis of five (5) existing Shares for one (1) new Share. Accordingly, it is anticipated that an approximate total of 14,779,558 Shares would be issued and outstanding following the Consolidation, assuming no other change in the issued capital. Any fractional Shares arising as a result of the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

The Consolidation will affect all shareholders of the Company uniformly and affect all of the Company's stock options and warrants issued and outstanding at the effective date. At the time of the Consolidation, the number, exchange basis or exercise price of all stock options and warrants issued and outstanding will be adjusted to reflect the Consolidation. The actual adjustment will be made by the Company in consultation with its advisors.

There will be no change in the Company's name, nor in its trading symbol. The post-Consolidation Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "RKL", but with a new ISIN number (CA7736672097) and CUSIP number (773667209).

