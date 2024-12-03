F3 Hits 4.5m of 50.1% U3O8 Within 30.9% Over 7.5m at JR

Kelowna, December 3, 2024 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce rush assay results for drillhole PLN24-176 (see NR September 10, 2024) of the ongoing 2024 drill program on the PLN Property which returned 7.5m of 30.9% U 3 O 8 , including an ultra-high grade core with 4.5m of 50.1% U 3 O 8 .

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"PLN24-176 represents the best hole drilled to date at the JR Zone in terms of grade thickness, including a true width assay interval of 4.5m of 50.1% U 3 O 8 , starting at a shallow vertical depth of only 190m below surface. This drillhole was collared approximately 14m up-dip of PLN24-137 which returned 15.0m of 3.2% U 3 O 8 , including a high grade 2.5m interval averaging 18.6% U 3 O 8 (See NR July 30, 2024). These results from PLN24-176 emphasize the need for tightly spaced drilling in these high grade basement hosted structurally controlled uranium deposits, which can often result in opening up additional targeting areas for high grade mineralization; in this case in the up-dip direction."

JR Zone Assay Highlight:

PLN24-176 (line 035S):

7.5m @ 30.9% U 3 O 8 (196.0m to 203.5), including:

O (196.0m to 203.5), including: 5.5m @ 42.2% U 3 O 8 (197.0m to 202.5m), further including:

O (197.0m to 202.5m), further including: 4.5m @ 50.1% U 3 O 8 (197.5m to 202.0m)

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Uranium Assay Results





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/232279_screenshot%202024-12-02%20215213_550.jpg

Assay composite parameters:

1. Minimum Thickness of 0.5 m

2. Assay Grade Cut-Off: 0.05% U3O8 (weight %)

3. Maximum Internal Dilution: 2.0 m

Composited weight % U 3 O 8 mineralized intervals are summarized in Table 1. Samples from the drill core are split in half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U 3 O 8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U 3 O 8 as "ultra-high grade".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined.

Map 1. JR Zone Drill Holes with Uranium Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/232279_f54b946e7442a80a_003full.jpg

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's 4,078-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp:

F3 Uranium is a uranium exploration company advancing its newly discovered high-grade JR Zone and exploring for additional mineralized zones on its 100%-owned Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the southwest Athabasca Basin. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone discovery is located ~25km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits. This area is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN project is comprised of the PLN, Minto and Broach properties.

