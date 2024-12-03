Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Tom Peregoodoff to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, December 3, 2024 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Peregoodoff to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") effective December 3, 2024.

Mr. Peregoodoff has over 30 years of resource industry experience, focused on greenfield and brownfield exploration and resource development. Mr. Peregoodoff is currently an independent director of MAG Silver Corp. and American West Metals Limited, and formerly served as an independent director of Pretium Resources Inc. He served as the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo") from May 2021 to June 2024. Prior to his role at Apollo, Mr. Peregoodoff was President and Chief Executive Officer of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., where he led the company from the resource development phase and initial engineering through to the eventual sale to DeBeers Canada in 2018. Prior to that, Mr. Peregoodoff spent 18 years in several positions with the mining multinational BHP, culminating in his role as Vice President of Early Stage Exploration, with global responsibility for all early stage exploration across their commodity groups. Mr. Peregoodoff holds a BSc. in Geophysics from the University of Calgary.

Andrew Pollard, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "We are delighted to have Tom join our board as an independent director as we seek to aggressively turn the corner from discovery to development and beyond. Tom brings with him an impressive track record having helmed and guided other high-profile early-stage resource companies transition from exploration, through development and into commercial production. Tom's extensive M&A experience, culminating in a multi-billion-dollar takeout transaction and his deep knowledge of the silver industry, will be invaluable to us as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Deferred Share Unit Grant

In connection with his appointment to the Board of Directors, the Company has granted Mr. Peregoodoff 85,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") at a deemed price of $0.40 per DSU pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). The DSUs shall vest in full after one year from the date of grant and can only be redeemed for Common Shares if the holder ceases to be a director of the Company or in accordance with the provision of the Omnibus Plan. The DSUs are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of the Omnibus Plan.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

