Argyle Resources Corp. Announces Completion of Field Exploration Work at Matapedia Silica Project in Quebec

Calgary, December 3, 2024 - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company"), pleased to announce the successful completion of comprehensive field exploration work at its Matapedia Silica Project, located in St. Moise, Quebec, in partnership with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS). The exploration work (Argyle and INRS has carried out three field interventions in 2024 and this press release presents what has been achieved in total for more than seven working weeks of field work), aimed at enhancing the geological understanding of the Matapedia silica project, was conducted over the past three weeks and has provided valuable data to support the project's continued development.

The field exploration work included a combination of geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and petrophysical testing. Specific activities completed are as follows:

Verification of Localized Outcrops - Technicians and exploration staff conducted a thorough verification of outcrops to confirm the extent of silica-rich material across the project area. Geological and Structural Mapping of Outcrops - Detailed mapping was performed to understand the geological structures and mineralization patterns of the silica deposit and enclosing siliciclastic rocks. Gamma Spectrometric Analysis of Outcrops - Gamma spectrometry was applied to analyze the elemental concentrations of K%, eU ppm, eTh ppm) in the outcrops, providing insights into the geochemical characterization of the rock units and the assessment of micas, clay-minerals and heavy minerals impurities in quartzites. Lithogeochemical Sampling of Outcrops - Various outcrops were sampled to assess the lithogeochemical composition of the quartzite and enclosing siliceous sandstones, helping to identify areas with the highest potential for high-quality silica. Sampling of Large Quartzite Samples for Particle Size Studies - 400 samples of 15-20 lbs quartzite were collected for particle size distribution studies, a key factor in assessing the suitability of the material for various industrial applications. A total of Sampling of High Purity Quartzite (150 kg) - A significant 150 kg sample of high-purity (white) quartzite was collected for further testing and analysis, aiming to characterize the silica's purity and commercial viability. Sampling of 4 samples of 20 Kg for granulochemical study - The samples are representative of the four main quartzite zones mapped in the fall of 2024. These samples will be used to evaluate the optimal particle size for the release of impurities in the silica. This data is essential to guide further silica purification processes. Petrophysical Measurements of Samples (Magnetic Susceptibility) - Magnetic susceptibility testing was conducted to help better understand the physical properties of the silica-bearing material and to estimate the content of magnetic heavy minerals in the quartzite. Colorimetric Measurements of Quartzite Samples - Colorimetric analysis was performed to assess the visual characteristics of the quartzite (ex. whiteness), which is an important factor for certain industrial uses. Channel Sampling of Sub-Horizontal Rock Surfaces - Channel sampling was conducted on sub-horizontal rock surfaces to capture a representative cross-section of the quartzite body. (Note that we increased by 3 the lithogeochemical sampling period because the outcrops in the forest are pyramidal in shape with north side dipping at 55o and south side at 35o. Impossible to do channel sampling on such inclined surface, Also, these surfaces are not perpendicular to the real thickness of the quartzite units. The only way to get perpendicular intersections for further resources assessment is using diamond drilling with 55 o inclination). Implantation of wildlife cameras - Installation of four wildlife cameras in areas with high quartzite potential in order to obtain temporal data on animal attendance at sites potentially exploitable for a future silica quarry.

Airborne drone imagery has been postponed to spring 2025 due to poor weather conditions in November 2025. Indeed, the cloud ceiling, rain and snow precipitation and strong winds from the estuary were maintained for more than 20 working days. However, the quality and number of rock outcrops observed in the forest were high, which made it possible to locate and sample most of the sedimentary quartzite unit on the Matapedia property.

The data collected during this field exploration program will be critical for advancing the Matapedia Silica Project. The results are expected to help the Company further assess the quality and economic potential of the silica deposit and guide future exploration and development planning.

"We are excited to announce the completion of the field work exploration work at the Matapedia Silica Project," said Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources Corp. "The comprehensive data generated from these field activities will play a key role in advancing the project toward the next stages of the project. We look forward to working closely with our partners at INRS to continue advancing this promising silica project."

Marc Richer-Lafleche P.GEO., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information reported in this news release.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporte quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the INRS, a high-level research and training institute funded by the Quebec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

