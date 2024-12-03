DynaResource Reports Successful Repayment of Existing Credit Facilities and Drawdown of Expanded Revolving Credit Line

All figures in United States Dollars ("USD").

Irving, December 3, 2024 - DYNR-DynaResource Inc. (OTCQX: DYNR) ("DynaResource", or "the Company") is pleased to announce the successful repayment of its Temporary Additional Credit Line ("TACL") with Ocean Partners Holdings Limited ("Ocean Partners"), reflecting the Company's strong financial management and operational progress.

The Company recently fulfilled its obligation to repay the Four Million Dollar ($4,000,000) TACL due November 30, 2024, payable alongside the Five Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty Thousand ($5,850,000) outstanding balance of the Revolving Credit Line ("RCL"). Upon full repayment of the TACL and RCL, the maximum principal amount under the RCL agreement was increased to Twelve Million Five Hundred Dollars ($12,500,000). The Company has drawn down Nine Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ($9,850,000), with interest accruing at the same rate as the ongoing and outstanding RCL with Ocean Partners.

This provides a total of Two Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ($2,650,000) available for further draw down under the RCL agreement.

This strategic financial move reflects the confidence of Ocean Partners in the Company's commitment to operational performance, maintaining liquidity and optimizing its capital structure as it continues to execute its operational plans in Mexico.

"We are pleased with the successful completion of the credit line rollover following the repayment of the temporary additional credit facility and revolving credit line," stated Rohan Hazelton, President & CEO of DynaResource. "These actions demonstrate our disciplined approach to capital management and our confidence in the future of our operations. The continued availability of capital, including the $2.65M available under the revolving credit line and $4.7M cash on hand as at November 30, ensures we are well-positioned to meet our strategic objectives."

DynaResource remains focused on operational efficiency, cost management, and delivering sustainable growth for its shareholders.

About DynaResource

DynaResource is a junior gold mining producer trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "DYNR". DynaResource is actively mining and expanding the historic San Jose de Gracia gold mining district in Sinaloa, Mexico.

