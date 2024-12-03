NEO Battery Materials Announces Director Resignation and Updates to Upcoming Corporate Webinar

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2024 -

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, announces that Roberto Fia has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors effective November 29, 2024. NEO would like to thank him for his contributions to date.

As part of the initiative to transition the existing board of directors into a new set of board members who are strategically aligned with the Company's battery business ("Battery Board"), the Company is undertaking efforts to retain highly qualified professionals to deliver high impact to NEO's silicon anode commercialization.

Updates to Upcoming Corporate Webinar

The date of the upcoming corporate webinar on Thursday, December 5, 2024, has been changed to Friday, December 13, 2024, at 7 PM EDT / 4 PM PDT / 9 AM KT (Saturday). As announced, this corporate webinar will address NEO's latest business and technological advancements in silicon anode materials and strategies for navigating current EV and battery market challenges.

Corporate Webinar Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_150KRS5cQCKKQ0y9P0Pw_g

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

