Kobrea Appoints Paul Johnston as Chief Geologist

Vancouver, December 3, 2024 - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Paul Johnston, PhD, P.Geo., as Chief Geologist, effective immediately. Rory Ritchie, P.Geo, currently serving as Chief Geologist of the Company, has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Exploration.

"Paul joins Kobrea as we prepare to initiate exploration activities at our Western Malargüe Copper Projects," commented James Hedalen, CEO. "Paul brings extensive experience working on porphyry copper deposits in South America and his expertise is welcomed as we advance numerous porphyry targets toward discovery."

Mr. Johnston's career spans 37 years, over which time he has worked on numerous exploration, development and production stage projects with a particular focus on porphyry copper deposits. He spent 18 years with Teck Resources working on projects in Indonesia, China, Australia and Chile, including as Regional Chief Geoscientist-South America, where he oversaw Teck's exploration activities in South America. Paul returned to Canada in 2012 when was appointed as Principal Geologist - Evaluations for Teck North America.

In 2015, Paul moved to the junior sector, applying his in-depth knowledge of porphyry copper systems to advance several significant deposits in the Americas through well designed and executed exploration and resource delineation programs. Paul holds an MSc and a PhD in Geological Sciences from Queen's University, is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and a registered professional with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Paul Johnston stated, "The exploration opportunity assembled by the Kobrea team is what attracted me to the Company. I am happy to lend my knowledge and expertise with porphyry copper systems and am eager to begin exploration on this remarkable portfolio of copper projects in what I consider to be one of the very best porphyry copper belts in the world."









Figure 1. Map showing the Western Malargüe Copper Projects within the Neogene Porphyry Copper Belt, South America1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/232263_2f11d39d4457bb55_001full.jpg

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects in North and South America.

Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina. The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene-aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions.

Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Note:

(1) Singer, D.A.; Berger, V.I.; Moring, B.C. Porphyry Copper Deposits of the World-Database, Map, and Grade and Tonnage Models, 2008: U.S. Geological Survey Open-File Report 2008-1155, p. 45 Available online: https://pubs.usgs.gov/of/2008/1155/

