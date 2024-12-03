Protium Survey Results Identify Hydrogen Target

Vancouver, December 3, 2024 - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (FSE: G071) ("Protium" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development, is pleased to announce the successful preliminary results of its satellite gas surveys over its Temiskaming Claim block and the surrounding 11,000 sq km area centered on Lake Temiskaming and the Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") hydrogen showings.

Summary of the results to date

Identified anomalous targets on our current property similar to recent known discoveries in the area

Defined a predictive model, and a deeper understanding of the geology

Identified further geological areas of interest

"We are thrilled with the initial results and the outstanding work conducted by Aster Funds. This survey has confirmed our strategy and provided us with a significant advantage as we move forward," said Marc Branson, CEO of Protium Clean Energy Corp.

Hydrogen, helium, radon, methane, and carbon dioxide gases were detected, and their abundances mapped. Satellite data were acquired and processed across multiple dates, including critical seasonal periods such as April 15th (ice breakup) to distinguish geological hydrogen sources from potential biological or seasonal influences. Locations with moderate to high hydrogen abundances were outlined, and those locations with multiple hydrogen results were contoured. Areas with multiple hydrogen results for three or more periods were deemed anomalous. Identifying areas with consistent hydrogen results across three or more periods provides confidence in the persistence of the anomalies and strengthens the case for a geological source.

Utilizing anomalous hydrogen soil sample sites as training data for AI-based Quadradic Discriminant Function Classifier analysis, hydrogen "Predictive Fingerprint Target areas" were observed, indicating zones with potential hydrogen accumulation, aligning with the locations of QIMC's known hydrogen anomalies.

One such target was identified on Protium's Temiskaming claim block. Based on this, the hydrogen data was contoured, returning a five-hydrogen anomaly and a cluster of seven smaller four-hydrogen anomalies: the primary hydrogen anomaly and six of the clusters are over Cobalt Group rocks.

The April helium gas results showed very high helium abundances in Lake Temiskaming and 122 other lakes, representing less than 7% of lakes in the 11,000 sq. km area studied. It is noteworthy as helium is often found in conjunction with hydrogen due to shared migration pathways, enhancing the prospectivity of this target area.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd. DBA Capital Analytica (3786 - Glen Oak Drive, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6H2 jeff@capitalanalytica.com Tel: 778.882.4551) to provide capital markets and social media consulting. Services include reporting on social media engagement, dissemination of news releases and forum monitoring as well as corporate video dissemination. The services are for a period of 3 months commencing December 1, 2024, at a rate of $60,000 per three months. The Company has an option to renew for an additional three months on the same terms.

The Company has also engaged Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH (Buchtstraße 13 28195 Bremen, Germany, Mail: contact@plutusinvest.de, Tel: +49 421 175 40 174 ) to provide consulting services related to advertising, marketing, PR strategies and investor awareness in the European markets. The agreement with Plutus is effective immediately and has a term of six months. The Company expects to pay in the range of EUR100,000 to EUR250,000 for the services during this period.

The Company also announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options to a consultant. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share for a one year term.

John Ryder P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Ryder is also a consultant of the Company.

About Protium Clean Energy Corp.

Protium Clean Energy Corp. is a junior exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring, and exploring prospective minerals in Canada's extensive natural resources portfolio. We focus on exploring and developing our 100% owned Nakina Lithium and Firstbrook Hydrogen properties in Ontario, located in Northern Canada, and identifying and pursuing further opportunities by region using various satellite surveys. This allows Protium Clean Energy Corp. to evaluate large tracts of land quickly and cost-effectively to delineate targets for natural gases and critical minerals required for the modern world.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law including statements relating to analyzing exploration results, projecting potential sources of gasses and the engagement of marketing consultants . Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE, failures to properly prospect gasses, realizing the benefits of marketing contacts, international regulatory risks, changing market climates and investor sentiments and realizing the value of these services. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

