Eco Oro Confirms Availability of Annual Meeting Materials

VANCOUVER, Dec. 03, 2024 - Eco Oro Minerals Corp. (CSE:EOM) (the "Company") announces that, in connection with the continuing Canadian postal strike, the management information circular and related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for the Company's upcoming annual general meeting being held at 9:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 (the "Meeting") can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned website.

Registered shareholders who have not received their proxy form, voting control number and instructions for voting should contact Computershare's Shareholder Services at 1-800-564-6253 (8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time; Monday to Friday) to request their proxies, voting control numbers and instructions for voting.

Non-objecting beneficial shareholders (NOBOs) should contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 to request their voting instruction forms (VIFs), voting control numbers and instructions for voting.

Completed and signed proxies and NOBO VIFs must be received by Computershare by 9:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) on December 17, 2024. Given the postal strike, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote via telephone or internet at:

Toll-Free Telephone: 1-866-732-8683 (for Registered holders) and 1-866-734-8683 (for NOBO holders)

Online: www.investorvote.com

Objecting beneficial shareholders (OBOs) should contact their broker to request VIFs, voting control numbers and instructions for voting. OBOs should follow the voting deadline as set by their broker.

There will be no in-person voting at the Meeting.

Copies of the Company's financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+. If paper copies of the financial statements and MD&A have been requested but not yet delivered, they will be delivered once the postal strike concludes.

For further information:

Eco Oro Minerals Corp.

Tel: +1 604 682 8212, TF: +1 855 682 8212.