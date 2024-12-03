Silver Scott Mines Enters Preliminary Discussion with Vulcankore Technologies

VulcanKore Technologies is Developing Waste to Energy Technology

FRANKLIN, December 3, 2024 - Silver Scott Mines Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) today announced that its division, Silver Scott Clean Technology, has begun initial negotiations with waste to energy innovation leader VulcanKore Technologies.

VulcanKore Technologies is developing both a small scale waste to energy system that can be deployed by restaurants, hotels and homeowners, in addition to large scale community/utility based systems. The system converts common household trash and plastics into electricity, heat and sequestered carbon in the form of Biochar. Future versions of the system will include a yet to be announced next generation battery storage system that can be deployed in times of high need, such as power outages, high peak demand and weather related disasters.

Koz Danekar, CEO and developer of VulcanKore stated, "We turn Trash into Cash. Whether or not you believe in climate change, there is no arguing that the world is producing far more trash than it knows what to do with. Utilizing our technology will dramatically reduce the amount of trash and more importantly plastics that get into the environment. Carbon negative energy production is a byproduct of our design."

Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines and Silver Scott Clean Technology, commented, "When I initially spoke with Koz about his technology all I kept thinking was the Flux Capacitor in Back to the Future. What could be more simple than dumping your trash into a bin and having your electricity, heat and hot water created right there. It has the capacity to reduce the need for landfills, reliance on foreign oil, create soil amendments for improving agriculture, reduce biowaste, I could be here all day listing its uses. The potential is enormous, which is why Silver Scott Clean Technology is getting in early."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. is a holding company with several digital assets currently being held. The company is adding healthcare technology, consumer products, and clean technology to its growing base of operations. More information can be found at www.silverscottmines.com

About Vulcankore pbc.

Vulcankore is revolutionizing waste management with a decentralized approach that returns value directly to waste-generating clients, moving beyond traditional centralized systems. Our proprietary technology simultaneously converts organic and plastic waste into clean energy, which is stored in our advanced, high-energy-density thermal batteries.

Our system efficiently harnesses and utilizes generated heat to provide versatile benefits, including:

Hot air for HVAC alternatives, clothes dryers, and more. Hot water for storage tanks, swimming pools, and hot tubs. Stored energy for off-grid electricity, reducing utility bills with a self-contained, reliable energy solution.

Additionally, Vulcankore integrates carbon-negative technology by producing biochar as a byproduct, which enhances soil quality and reduces fertilizer costs. By combining waste processing with environmental sustainability, Vulcankore is advancing a circular economy and paving the way for a low-carbon future.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

View the original press release on accesswire.com