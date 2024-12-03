Primary Hydrogen Acquires Three Hydrogen Projects in British Columbia

Vancouver, December 3, 2024 - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) ("PrimaryH2" or the "Company"), a natural hydrogen exploration company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of three hydrogen projects in British Columbia. The projects were acquired by the Company through direct staking based complex tectonic activity, significant faulting, and the presence of ultramafic rocks which are critical to the process of serpentinization. Serpentinization is the primary mechanism for the potential generation of naturally-occurring hydrogen ("NOH").

"The addition of three projects in British Columbia further bolsters our portfolio and positions the Company as one of the preeminent hydrogen-focused explorers in Canada," commented Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen Corp. "The combination of deep-seated faults coupled with the presence of ultramafic rock formations enhances the likelihood of hydrogen production and accumulation within these projects."





Figure 1: Property Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8398/232338_515f127024e2aa35_001full.jpg

Crooked Amphibolite H 2 Project

The Crooked Amphibolite project is comprised of 100 mineral claims covering an area of 2,004.52 hectares (20.0 km2) located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia. The Crooked Amphibolite project is part of a high-grade metamorphic complex, consisting of amphibolites derived from mafic volcanic rocks. These rocks have been heavily metamorphosed, and in association with ultramafic intrusions, there is potential for serpentinization processes to occur. The region is characterized by significant deformation, with deep-seated faults running through the area, which act as conduits for the migration of hydrogen from deeper-seated sources. The prospectivity for NOH is highlighted by the presence of amphibolites and ultramafic rocks, along with significant faulting, which provides a number of environments for serpentinization to occur.

Coquihalla H 2 Project

The Coquihalla project is comprised of 34 mineral claims covering an area of 709.65 hectares (20.0 km2) located in the New Westminster Mining Division of British Columbia. The Coquihalla project is composed predominantly of serpentinized ultramafic rocks, which are a key indicator of NOH potential, as the serpentinization process (when ultramafic rocks react with water) is a well-established source of hydrogen. The underlying geology is structurally complex, with major thrust faults and strike-slip faults crisscrossing the region, which act as both migration pathways and potential accumulation mechanisms for hydrogen.

Cogburn H 2 Project

The Cogburn project is comprised of 30 mineral claims covering an area of 631.80 hectares (20.0 km2) located in the New Westminster Mining Division of British Columbia. The Cogburn project, located in southwestern British Columbia, consists of a mixture of ultramafic and mafic rocks, including serpentinites. These rocks are part of the Cache Creek Terrane and are known to undergo serpentinization, a key process for hydrogen generation. The project is also intersected by several regional fault systems that could serve as potential migration paths for hydrogen from deep crustal sources. The prospectivity of the project is highlighted by the large volumes of ultramafic rocks coupled with significant faulting, providing an environment for the generation of natural hydrogen.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) and a consultant to Primary Hydrogen Corp. is the Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen Corp. is a natural hydrogen exploration company with an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in BC. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information, including, but not limited to any statements relating to the presence of naturally occurring hydrogen on the Company's projects.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

