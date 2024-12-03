ROUYN-NORANDA, Dec. 03, 2024 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide an update regards drilling by Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR-TSXV, 6CA-FSE) on Globex's Nordeau West claims directly east of the Chimo Gold Mine. New assays have been reported from the VG10 and VG10 South structures on the Nordeau West Royalty claims on which Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty.

Drill results include the following:

Holes Drill Intersections VG10 Zone

173.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m 12.8 g/t Au over 0.5 m 9.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m VG10 South 20.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m 5.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m



For detailed information on the drill program, please click here to access Cartier's December 3, 2024 and August 27, 2024 press releases.

Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Nordeau East, Nordeau West and east Bateman claims.

East Cadillac Property - Cartier Resources





Longitudinal Section VG9 and VG10 Gold Zones - Cartier Resources





This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



