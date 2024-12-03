Lucara Announces Operating Guidance For 2025

VANCOUVER, Dec. 3, 2024 - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to provide operating guidance for 2025. All amounts are in USD unless otherwise stated. View PDF

William Lamb, Lucara's President and CEO, commented on the 2024 progress noting that, "To date in 2024, Lucara achieved remarkable milestones at its Karowe Mine in Botswana, successfully meeting and exceeding all production targets. The Company's strategic focus on the underground mining project showed significant advancement, with shaft depths reaching new records. Further, our innovative extraction technologies are once again proving the quality of the resource through the recovery of two exceptional diamonds larger than 1,000 carats, including the epic 2,488-carat diamond and the 1,094-carat diamond. We have also demonstrated substantial progress in reducing operational costs and improving sustainable mining practices."

2025 OUTLOOK

This section provides management's production and cost estimates for 2025. These are "forward-looking statements" and subject to the cautionary note regarding the risks associated with forward-looking statements.

Karowe Mine Full Year 2025 Diamond revenue ($ million) 195 - 225 Diamond sales (carats) 400,000 - 420,000 Diamonds recovered (carats) 360,000 - 400,000 Ore mined (million tonnes) 1.6 - 2.0 Waste mined (tonnes) Up to 200,000 Ore processed (million tonnes) 2.6 - 2.9 Total cash operating costs ($ per tonne processed) 28.50 - 31.00 Underground project ($ million) Up to 115 Sustaining capital ($ million) Up to 13 Average exchange rate (Botswana Pula per United States Dollar) 13.0

REVENUE AND SALES CHANNELS

For 2025, the Company's revenue forecast assumes that 79% of the carats recovered will come from the higher value M/PK(S) and EM/PK(S) units within the South Lobe, the sale of its diamond inventory, and the remaining carats recovered come from the Centre Lobe in accordance with the mine plan, generating revenue between $195 and $225 million. South Lobe material, while lower grade than the Centre and North Lobes, has a higher weight percentage of stones greater than 10.8 carats in size ("Specials").

MINING AND PROCESSING ASSUMPTIONS

In 2025, the Company expects to mine between 1.8 and 2.2 million tonnes of combined ore and water, which will be processed in combination with stockpiled materials in 2025. The assumptions for carats recovered and sold as well as the number of ore tonnes processed are consistent with achieved plant performance in recent years. Stockpiled material (North, Centre, South Lobe) from working stockpiles and life-of-mine stockpiles should provide uninterrupted mill feed until 2027 when Karowe underground project ("UGP") development ore is scheduled to start offsetting stockpiles with high-grade ore from the underground development. Full scale underground production is planned for H1, 2028.

UNDERGROUND AND SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The underground development is expected to extend Karowe's mine life to beyond 2040. In 2024, significant progress was made in shaft sinking and lateral development connecting the production and ventilation shafts, with the critical path ventilation shaft being ahead of the July 2023 rebase schedule. In 2025, capital costs for the UGP are expected to be up to $115 million and will focus predominantly on shaft sinking activities to final depth, equipping of the production shaft and station development. Surface works will focus on permanent winders being installed and cold commissioned. Tendering the underground lateral development contract along with underground equipment purchases will also be completed in 2025.

Sustaining capital are expected to be up to $13 million with a focus on the replacement and refurbishment of key asset components, in addition to expansion of the tailings storage facility and pit steepening activities which will extend the mine's ability to extract South lobe material from the pit in 2025.

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, complies with the Kimberley Process, and has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground expansion project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 3, 2024, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

