SLAM Reports More Copper Nickel Assays at Goodwin

Copper Nickel Zones Over Core Intervals From 46 To 75 Meters Wide

December 4 - Miramichi, New Brunswick ? SLAM Exploration Ltd. ("SLAM" or the "Company") (TSXV-SXL) is pleased to announce assay results for 4 additional holes drilled on its wholly owned Goodwin claims located 35 kilometers southwest of the Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick. All 4 holes intersected copper nickel mineralization over core intervals ranging from 46 meters to 75 meters and grades ranging from 0.75% to 1.01% copper equivalent. Together with hole GW24-03 these holes define the Farquharson zone over a strike length of 140 meters and to a downhole depth of 133 meters. The results for all 5 Farquharson holes are tabled below:

Hole From To Length Copper Nickel Cobalt Silver Copper % Number m m M** % % % g/t Equivalent GW24-03* 72.90 133.50 60.60 0.39 0.35 0.04 1.37 1.11 GW24-03* 80.50 127.50 47.00 0.42 0.41 0.05 1.32 1.26 GW-24-04 14.00 92.00 78.00 0.24 0.24 0.03 0.67 0.74 GW-24-04 54.00 91.00 37.00 0.30 0.26 0.03 1.03 0.83 GW-24-05 42.00 106.40 64.40 0.36 0.32 0.04 1.26 1.01 GW-24-05 35.00 110.00 75.00 0.33 0.28 0.03 1.22 0.92 GW24-06 44.45 94.53 50.08 0.27 0.27 0.00 0.75 0.75 GW24-06 55.00 94.53 39.53 0.29 0.31 0.04 0.84 0.93 GW-24-07 11.00 57.53 46.53 0.24 0.28 0.04 0.53 0.83 GW-24-07 18.05 38.00 19.95 0.32 0.33 0.04 0.77 1.00 GW-24-07 50.00 57.53 7.53 0.36 0.50 0.06 0.68 1.40 *GW24-03 was previously announced **These are drill core intervals and may not represent the true width of the Farquharson Zone

All 5 of the Farquharson zone holes were drilled at a dip of 50 degrees and azimuth of 040 degrees on a 40x40 meter pattern as shown on Figure 1.

Figure 1 Farquharson Zone Drilling Plan



Assays are pending on 8 additional holes GW24-08 to GW24-15. This includes 5 holes on the Logan copper nickel zone and 3 holes on the Granges copper nickel zone. After hole GW24-15 was completed, the drill was demobilized to Bathurst.

QA-QC Procedures: Core was collected from the drill in trays and delivered to a secure logging facility in Bathurst, New Brunswick. After logging, a total of 184 samples were sawn from holes GW24-04 to GW24-07 using a diamond blade. Sawn half-core samples were collected in bags, labelled with sample tags and delivered to ALS Chemex Ltd. in Moncton New Brunswick. SLAM inserted standards and blanks into the sample series. ALS Chemex analyzed all samples for multi-elements using their methods ME-ICP41.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a public resource company with a large portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. SLAM has discovered multiple gold veins on its wholly owned Menneval gold project. The Company has reported gold bearing core intervals including 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m (news releases December 13, 2021 and November 22, 2022). The Company reported quartz float grading up to 39.2 g/t gold on its Jake Lee project in the vicinity of the Clarence Stream gold deposit where Galway Metals Inc. is working on a 2.3 M ounce gold deposit in southern New Brunswick.

The Company completed 3 diamond drill holes on the Goodwin copper nickel project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. Highlights include a 60.60 meter core interval grading 1.17% copper equivalent in hole GW24-03, a 64.90 meter core interval grading 2.14% copper equivalent in hole GW24-02 and a 35 meter core interval grading 1.36% copper equivalent in hole GW24-01. Based on the drilling intercepts, the Company expanded the Goodwin Project which now comprises 194 units covering 4,239 hectares.

SLAM also owns the Mine Road copper zinc silver project adjacent to the former producing Heath Steele Mines property in the BMC. Successful diamond drill holes at Mine Road by previous workers include IL2014-003 with a 9-meter core interval grading 14.51% zinc, 5.86% lead, 0.67% copper and 139.9 g/t silver on the volcanogenic massive sulphide Railroad zone at Mine Road. (Doe Run Canadian Exploration ULC; 2015, New Brunswick Assessment Files, Report of Work 477877), The Railroad zone is 7,000 m east of the 20 million tonne former producing Heath Steele B Zone.

The Company is a project generator and has received significant cash and share payments over the last 9 months as follows; $150,000 cash and 50,000 shares from S2 Minerals Inc. (STWO) on December 19, 2023 pursuant to the Reserve Creek gold agreement; 534,000 shares and 333,000 warrants (exercisable at $0.01) issued by Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) on March 01, 2024 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement and $25,000 cash plus 2,500,000 shares of Lode Gold Resources Inc. (LOD) pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay, Reserve Creek and Opikeigen gold projects.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on X @SLAMGold.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements regarding mineral resources and the Company's plans with respect to the exploration and development of its properties. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mike Taylor, President & CEO

Contact: 506-623-8960 mike@slamexploration.com

Eugene Beukman, CFO

Contact: 604-687-2038 ebeukman@pendergroup.ca SEDAR+: 00012459

