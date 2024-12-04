Moore and Gervais Appointed Directors of Bullion Gold Resources

Montreal, December 4, 2024 - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of MM. Jean-David Moore and Luc Gervais to its Board of Directors. MM. Moore and Gervais are well known in the Quebec mining industry and will provide support at all levels.

Mr. Gervais has a mining engineering degree from Laval University. M. Gervais has 35 years of experience in engineering, construction and maintenance in the mining and metallurgy sectors and has held several management positions in metallurgy departments for different producers. He was also a director of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc., which was acquired by IAMGOLD in 2024. Mr. Gervais is a shareholder of Bullion Gold Resources.

Mr. Jean-David Moore has also been involved in the mining industry for many years. He acts as an advisor and director of several mining companies operating mainly in Quebec. Mr. Moore is also a seasoned investor in the mining industry, holding numerous significant positions in more than fifty junior mining companies. Mr. Moore was also a director of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. at the time of the acquisition by IAMGOLD. A graduate of Laval University in Forestry Engineering, Mr. Moore holds a master's degree also from Laval University, in Québec. He is a member of the Order of Forest Engineers of the Province of Québec (OIFQ). As a forestry scientist, he has published more than 70 scientific publications in different international journals.

Mr. Moore is a major shareholder in the Company.

"In my opinion, Bullion Gold's Bodo project offers a great opportunity to potentially participate in the discovery and development of a future mining project in a region that is still very little explored. The regularity of the various strategic indicator minerals found on Bodo may indicate the presence of a VMS or a standard polymetallic deposit (Au, Ag and Cu) in this environment. Recent successes such as Power Nickel (PNPN) or Abitibi Metal in little explored areas allow us to believe in the chances of success," said the new director.

Mr. Moore replaces Mr. Michael Côté-Gagnon who resigned as a director to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Corporation, replacing Mr. Jonathan Hamel who was holding this position on an interim basis. Mr. Côté-Gagnon holds a master's degree in economics from Université Laval and has a long track record in corporate administration and mergers and acquisitions.

Bodo Project

The Bodo project is located approximately 45 km north of Lake Mistassini, in Jamésie. Recently, following the publication by the MRNF of the results from their 2024 exploration work, the company added 41 cells to its project for a current total of 763 cells for an area of ​​approximately 40.7 km². The Bodo property contains a geological environment favorable to the presence of strategic minerals and precious metals and numerous significant results from drilling or surface sampling demonstrate real potential for the possible presence of a VMS or a polymetallic deposit. Significant magnetic anomalies and structural faults are also associated with the main known showings.

Figure 1: Metric mineralized zone hosted in conglomerate and deformed arenite. The zone contains 10-15 cm thick lenses of semi-massive to massive pyrite. Gold mineralization associated with quartz pebble conglomerates and pyritic quartzites of the Voirdye Formation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10471/232435_7a3cef09546ffabe_002full.jpg

In 2024, the MRNF completed a geological and sampling survey in the western part of the project associated with the Lac des Montagnes Group. Several significant showings were noted in copper, zinc, gold and nickel throughout the sector, including the discovery of the Licé lithium showing and the Didi zinc showing. The MRNF is awaiting other assay results from this sector. The Lac des Montagnes Group is associated with the recent discovery of Power Nickel (Lion Showing).

Figure 2: Sample from a decimetric lens of semi-massive sulfides hosted in a conglomerate. The sample contains up to 30% medium-grained pyrite. Voirdye Formation 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10471/232435_7a3cef09546ffabe_003full.jpg

In summary, this large project offers a lot of potential for the discovery of strategic minerals and precious metals. The company plans to carry out a series of works in 2025, including an airborne magnetic and VTEM survey as well as a larger exploration program followed, depending on financial availability, by a drilling program in the Rivon Lake showing area.

This press release was read and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., director, and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration and development of viable mineral properties in the province of Quebec. The Company is developing the 100% owned Bousquet and Bodo SM projects. For more information, visit www.bulliongold.ca.

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232435