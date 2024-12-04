Oroco Provides Update on its 2024 AGM

VANCOUVER, Dec. 04, 2024 - Oroco Resource Corp. ("Oroco" or the "Company") (TSXV: OCO; OTCQB: ORRCF, BF: OR6) announces that due to the ongoing Canada Post strike (the "Postal Strike"), the information circular and related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024, are posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.orocoresourcecorp.com/investors/agm-materials/. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned website. While the Meeting Materials have been mailed in the normal course, due to the Postal Strike there can be no assurance that they will be delivered prior to the Meeting.

The purpose of the Meeting is to receive and consider the audited annual financial statements of the Company; re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company; authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; elect the directors for the ensuing year; approve the continuation of the Company's stock option plan; and to consider other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof.

Registered Shareholders and Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners may contact Computershare's Services Call Centre toll free in North America at 1-800-564-6253 (8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., EST, Monday to Friday), or by international direct dial at 514-982-7555, with their name and address, account number, phone number and number of shares (for identity verification purposes), to request their proxy and 15 digit voting control number.

Registered and Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners who are not able to obtain a voting control number for any reason, including not being able to verify their identity, may use the generic form of proxy or voting instruction form available on the Company's website by writing in the name, address, number of shares or holder account number, marking their votes and signing the form. The signatory for corporate shareholders should write in their name and position. Completed forms may be faxed to Computershare at 1-866-249-7775 (toll free in North America) or 416-263-9524 (international)

Objecting Beneficial Owners are encouraged to contact the proxy department at their broker or other intermediary (where their common shares are held) who can assist them with the voting process. Objecting Beneficial Owners must follow the voting instructions provided by their broker or other intermediary.

Shareholders voting their shares by proxy must do so by no later than: (i) 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on Tuesday, December 10, 2024; or (ii) no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before any adjourned or postponed Meeting.

Shareholders may attend the Meeting virtually by contacting the Company by email at info@orocoresourcecorp.com or by telephone at 604-688-6200 to obtain a web link that will permit them to attend the Meeting by video conference. However, votes cannot be cast on the video call.

About OROCO

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in those central concessions that comprise 1,173 hectares "the Core Concessions" of The Santo Tomas Project, located in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in an additional 7,861 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total Project area of 9,034 hectares, or 22,324 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends up to the Jinchuan Group's Bahuerachi Project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. The Project hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization initially defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the Project area was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totalling approximately 30,000 meters. Commencing in 2021, Oroco conducted a drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomas, with a resulting total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes.

The drilling and subsequent resource estimates and engineering studies led to a revised MRE and an updated PEA being published and filed in August of 2024, which studies are available at the Company's website www.orocoresourcecorp.com and by reviewing the Company profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Santo Tomas Project is located within 170 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached, in part, by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp's El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

Additional information about Oroco can be found on its website and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Lock, CEO

Oroco Resource Corp.

Tel: 604-688-6200

Email: info@orocoresourcecorp.com

www.orocoresourcecorp.com

