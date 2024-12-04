Menü Artikel
Besra Gold Inc. Announces: Legal Proceedings

17:46 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Melbourne, December 4, 2024 - The Board of Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) announced on 27 September 2024 that Besra received a Statement of Claim in relation to legal proceedings initiated in the Superior Court of Justice (Ontario).

The Company and all defendants have engaged lawyers to defend the litigation.

In addition, the Plaintiffs recently brought a motion to the Court in Ontario for an Order appointing one new director to the Board of Besra and establishing a two-person Nomination Committee to recommend persons to be nominated for election to the Board of Besra. However, the Plaintiffs have decided not to pursue the motion and have not nominated any directors for election at the Annual General and Special Meeting scheduled for 20 December 2024.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

Michael Higginson
Director and Company Secretary

N. American Contact:
James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
M +1-416-471-4494
E jim@besra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232467


