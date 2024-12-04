PPX Announces Test of Sulfide Ore Processing

TORONTO, December 4, 2024 - PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX", including its Peruvian subsidiaries) is pleased to announce that a 2,222 DMT lot of sulfide ore from the Callanquitas Mine was sent to a local plant for processing by froth flotation. The lot also contained some oxidized mineral with an estimated grade of 3.38 gr/tn of gold and 243.85 gr/tn of silver. Laboratory test was carried out to establish the amount of collector (potassium amyl xanthate) and frother (MIBC) required for processing.

The first batch of concentrate, amounting 142.05 tones was loaded and sent for sale. The analysis of the concentrate was 13.40 gr/tn of gold and 1,274.31 gr/tn of silver, with an estimated yield of 8 tones of mined material per tone of concentrate. The value of this concentrate paid by the buyer was US$1,944.54 per tone.

The rest of this material is being processed and shipped. Due to oxidation (transitioning zone from oxides to sulfides), the average recovery to concentrate was 53.05% for gold and 75.50% for silver, in line with management expectations. Laboratory test on sulfides with no oxidation have given gold recoveries in excess of 90%. Ongoing testing is planned to optimize metallurgical parameters for transitional zone.

John Thomas, CEO commented "test showed that a significant cash flow can be generated, even from the transitional zone, and it is expected that a further increase in recoveries can be obtained once unoxidized zone is reached".

About PPX Mining Corp

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

