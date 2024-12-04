Bronco Resources Provides Drilling Update

December 4, 2024 - Bronco Resources Corp. (TSX-V:BRON) ("Bronco" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the 2024 drill program at the Company's Placer Mountain project in Southern BC ("Placer Mountain" or the "Property"). Some 965 meters of drilling have been completed to date in 8 diamond drill holes (Figures 1 & 2). The 2024 drilling program is focused on the large 1.5km by 700m Kodiak Zone gold-in-soil anomaly first discovered in 2021. Core samples from the first 3 holes have been sent to SGS Canada Inc. and results will be provided when received and QAQC has been conducted.

Highlights:

965 meters in 8 diamond drill holes have been completed to date.

Hole KZ-24-09 is currently in progress and is a 200m step out from 2021 drilling (Figures 1 and 2).

Drilling has been targeting along strike and proximal to the 2021 inaugural drilling and trenching programs (Figures 1 and 2).

2021 drilling program returned numerous zones of significant gold mineralization in all holes including intervals of 3.0m of 39.20 g/t Au and 80.40 g/t Ag in KZ-21-05 and 1.4m of 46.51 g/t Au and 32.20 g/t Ag in KZ-21-02

Kodiak Zone consists of a 1.5km by 700m gold-in-soil anomaly with samples from below detection to 18.1 g/t Au-in-soil including 89 samples greater than 50 ppb Au.

The 2021 drilling program tested only 150m of the 1.5km of gold-in-soil anomaly strike.

Corbin Stewart, CEO, commented "Our drilling and technical crews have been hard at work successfully and safely conducting the 2024 drilling program to date. We are excited to continue to test the large gold-in-soil anomaly Kodiak Zone first discovered in 2021. We continue to test at depth, along strike, and in potential parallel zones from the initial 2021 discovery holes. The 2024 program has now completed more meterage than the inaugural program. The 2021 program was hampered by severe atmospheric weather conditions making drill moves extremely difficult. This year, below freezing weather at night has enabled us to move the drill and locate it on all planned target zones."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Kodiak Zone Gold-in-Soil Anomaly with 2024 Holes 1 - 8 Drill Collar Map



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - 2024 Hole 1 - 8 Drill Collar Map

Table 1 - 2021 Kodiak Zone Drilling Highlights1

1 The intervals reported in these tables represent drill intercepts and insufficient data are available at this time to state the true thickness of the mineralized intervals.

Qualified Person

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo, technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this report.

About Bronco

Bronco Resources Corp. is a TSX Venture listed Canadian public company with a Board of Directors seasoned in the mineral exploration industry and having extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties worldwide.

