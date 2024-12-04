Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Update on Project, Debt Settlements and Cancellations of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, December 4, 2024 - Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") announces the Company has elected not to renew the Smokey Lithium Project claims after reviewing drilling results, and will impair these exploration and evaluation assets.

The Company and arms-length third parties have reached debt settlement agreements whereby the Company will issue 1,250,000 common shares at a price of $.12 per share for a total of $150,000, subject to 4 month restricted hold and subject to exchange approval. In addition, the Company has cancelled a total of 170,000 stock options, as they were no longer serving their purpose in aligning the interest of the holders with those of shareholders.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

