Canary Gold Issues Shares in Connection with Rio Madeira Property Option Agreement

Vancouver, December 4, 2024 - Canary Gold Corp. (CSE: BRAZ) (the "Company" or "Canary Gold") announces issuance of shares in connection with Rio Madeira Property Option Agreement.

In connection with the amended and restated option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated April 1, 2024 between the Company and New Frontiers Gold Mineração Ltda. ("New Frontiers"), the Company has issued 465,116 common shares from its share capital to New Frontiers as partial payment under the First Installment (as defined below).

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has an option to acquire up to a 70% undivided interest in the Rio Madeira Property, which consists of an aggregate of eight exploration license applications covering an area of 68,445 hectares in Rondônia State, Brazil, by taking the following actions:

First Instalment

To acquire an initial 49% undivided interest in and to the Rio Madeira Property (the "First Instalment"), the Company must:

(a) on the execution of the original option agreement, pay $25,000 in cash and issue 500,000 common shares to New Frontiers (which is completed);

(b) no later than within ten (10) business days of the completion of the Company's initial public offering:

(i) pay $125,000 to New Frontiers;

(ii) issue that number of common shares to New Frontiers equal to an aggregate deemed value of $100,000 (465,116 common shares were issued on December 4, 2024, representing a price per share of $0.215);

(c) on or before April 1, 2026:

(i) pay an additional $200,000 to New Frontiers;

(ii) issue an additional number of common shares to New Frontiers that is equal to an aggregate deemed value of $200,000; and

(iii) incur $2,500,000 in exploration expenditures;

(d) on or before April 1, 2027:

(i) pay an additional $500,000 to New Frontiers;

(ii) issue an additional number of common shares to New Frontiers that is equal to an aggregate deemed value of $500,000;

(iii) incur an additional $2,500,000 in exploration expenditures; and

(iv) provide a technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 that includes a mineral resource estimate in respect of the Rio Madeira Property.

Second Instalment

To acquire an additional 21% indirect undivided interest (the "Second Instalment"), the Company must fund (or reimburse New Frontiers) 100% of the costs associated with a development program required to deliver a "preliminary economic assessment" (as such term is defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) in respect of the Rio Madeira Property within two years of completing the First Instalment.

For compliance purposes with the Brazil Frontiers Zone Law, the Company acknowledges that it will be limited to a 49% direct equity participation in the Rio Madeira Property, however, it will be entitled to a 70% indirect equity participation under a separate agreement. Alternatively, the Company and New Frontiers may agree to a contractual structure whereby (i) the Company will be capped at a 49% direct equity participation (representing a 70% indirect equity participation under a separate agreement) in the Border Zone Claims (as defined in the Option Agreement), and (ii) a 70% direct equity participation in the Outside the Border Zone Claims (as defined in the Option Agreement). The definitive contractual structure will be defined in meetings between New Frontiers and the Brazilian Mining Agency, which result will be subject to the final approval of Brazil's National Defense Council as far as the Border Zone Claims are concerned.

The Company may, in its sole discretion, accelerate the exercise of the First Instalment and/or the Second Instalment by issuing the applicable common shares pursuant to the First Instalment and incurring the requisite exploration expenditures set forth above, respectively, prior to the respective due date.

All securities issued in connection with the Option Agreement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance.

About Canary Gold Corp.

Canary Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company whose principal business is the acquisition and exploration of gold mineral exploration properties, with a focus in Rondônia, Brazil. The Company may acquire up to a 70% undivided right, title and interest in one gold mineral property in Brazil, the Rio Madeira Property. The Rio Madeira Property consists of an aggregate of eight applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 68,445 hectares in Rondônia, Brazil.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Tommasi, President

Phone: 604-318-1448

www.canarygold.ca

