Availability of Annual General and Special Meeting Materials and Alternative Voting Procedures

VANCOUVER, Dec. 4, 2024 - Argenta Silver Corp. ("Argenta" or the "Company") announces that the Company will be relying on CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 (the "Order") for exemption from the requirements to send proxy-related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming annual and general special meeting being held on Tuesday December 17, 2024 (the "Meeting") due to the current delays and suspension of mail service in Canada due to the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers that commenced on November 15, 2024 (the "Postal Strike").

Pursuant to the Company's news release dated November 26, 2024 (the "November 26 News Release"), the Company has satisfied all of the conditions to rely on the Order.

The Meeting Materials are accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.argentasilver.com. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned websites, or may contact the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada toll-free between the hours of 8:30 AM and 8:00 PM EST at 1-800-564-6253 or email at service@computershare.com to request copies of the Meeting Materials. In the event that the Postal Strike ends prior to the Meeting, the Company will mail the Meeting Materials in the normal course, but there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the shareholders prior to the Meeting.

For further information about accessing the Meeting Materials, and how registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders may exercise their voting rights by proxy for the Meeting, please see the November 26 News Release available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.argentasilver.com.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver-a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies-while building a lasting and successful company.

