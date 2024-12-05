LAURION Announces 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME) (OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12:00 PM (Pacific Time) in the Ocean Room at the Victoria International Marina, located in Victoria, British Columbia.

LAURION, a mid-stage junior exploration and development company focused on its wholly owned Ishkõday Project, will also host a corporate update immediately following the Meeting, where management will discuss the Corporation's business strategy and objectives.

Items of Business to Be Considered at the Meeting

1. Election of Directors

The election of LAURION's Board of Directors will be conducted at the Meeting. LAURION remains confident in the capabilities of its dedicated board and management teams and firmly believes the current Board composition positions the Corporation well for future advancement.

2. Reappointment of Auditors

Shareholders of LAURION will also be asked to consider the reappointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Corporation's auditors for the ensuing year.

3. Renewal of the Stock Option Plan

As required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, shareholders will also consider the renewal of the Corporation's "rolling" stock option plan.

Meeting Logistics and Accommodations

In response to a number of requests from its shareholder base in Western Canada, LAURION has scheduled the Meeting to take place in Victoria, British Columbia.

For those attending the Meeting, accommodations are available at the Delta Hotels Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort, located at 100 Harbour Road, Victoria, BC, V9A 0G1. For further information, please visit the hotel's website at https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/yyjvo-delta-hotels-victoria-ocean-pointe-resort or call hotel reservations at 1-800-268-1133. A special group rate is available at the hotel for shareholders of LAURION who are attending the Meeting. Please note that the cut-off date for making reservations at this hotel in connection with the Meeting is Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Meeting Materials and Voting

Consistent with previous years, LAURION is using the Notice and Access process for delivery of Meeting materials to its shareholders. Instead of receiving printed copies of these materials, shareholders of record will receive a Notice and Access package, which will include instructions on how to vote and access Meeting materials electronically.

The Corporation's notice of meeting, management information circular and other materials for the Meeting will be accessible through Notice and Access and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

If you wish to receive a paper copy of the Meeting materials or have questions about Notice and Access, please contact the Corporation's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, at 1-416-342-1091 (local) or 1-866-600-5869 (toll-free).

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 273,494,904 outstanding shares of which approximately 72% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories. LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin - President and CEO

Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256

Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant

Email: info@LAURION.ca

Website: http://www.LAURION .ca

Follow us on X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (LAURIONmineral) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/cynthia-le-sueur-aquin-LAURION-lme-04b03017/)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.