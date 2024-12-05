Atha Energy Identifies Numerous Outcrops Hosting High-Grade Uranium Mineralization

HIGHLIGHTS

Surficial mapping was conducted as part of the 2024 Angilak Exploration Program that focused on areas strictly proximal to the Lac 50 Deposit and achieved its objective of discovering high-grade uranium mineralization on surface beyond the extents of the Lac 50 Deposit's Exploration Target Model;

High-grade surficial uranium mineralization was identified between Lac 48, Lac 50, Lac 52, and Lac 54 trends, collectively known as the Lac 50 Deposit, along prospective new parallel trends;

Discovery of outlined outcrops containing high-grade uranium mineralization along strike from the Lac 50 Deposit provide basis for future exploration and significantly de-risk expansion efforts;

A zone of extensive bedrock outcrop with radioactivity up to >60,000 counts per second (cps) - >10,000 cps is indicative of high-grade uranium mineralization - was identified over a 3-kilometre strike length. The new discovery is located between the Mushroom Lake zone on the Lac 52 trend and the Hot zone on the Lac 54 trend and has not been drill tested, nor was it included in the 2024 Exploration Target Model;

Results from the surficial outcrop mapping further demonstrate the robust metal endowment present, not only at the Lac 50 Deposit area, but throughout the entire Angilak Project. The Lac 50 Deposit remains open along strike and at depth and is highly prospective for the discovery of additional parallel mineralized horizons. Additionally, numerous uranium surficial showings - such as the Dipole and Nine Iron showings (Figure 1) - have been made at the Angilak Project outside of the Lac 50 Deposit area, demonstrating further unrealized prospectivity at Angilak;

An extensive surficial sampling program was completed within the Lac 50 Deposit area in 2024, the Company is anticipating receiving geochemical analytical results in Q1 of 2025

Conclusions from a third-party updated Technical Report (with an effective date November 25, 2024) establish a baseline Exploration Target Model for the Lac 50 Deposit, ranging between 60.8M lbs U3O8 and 98.2M lbs U3O8, with an average grade range of 0.37% U3O8 and 0.48% U3O8 (Table 1);

The Exploration Target Model is restricted to drill results from the Lac 48, 50, 52, and 54 mineralized trends (known as the "Lac 50 Deposit") (Figures 2a & 2b). The Lac 50 Deposit area is prospective to host uranium mineralization in excess of the Exploration Target Model. To date, approximately 24% of the Lac 48, 50, 52, and 54 trends have been drill tested; and

Based on the early signs of success of the 2024 Angilak Exploration Program and historical showings, ATHA staked an additional 69,704 hectares in September 2024, and now controls the entirety of the Angikuni Basin.

VANCOUVER, December 5, 2024 - ATHA Energy Corp. (TSXV:SASK)(FRA:X5U)(OTCQB:SASKF) ("ATHA" or the "Company"), holder of the largest uranium exploration portfolio in two of the highest-grade uranium districts globally, is pleased to announce results from its surficial mapping program at its 100%-owned Angilak Uranium Project (the "Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

Surficial mapping was completed as part of the 2024 Angilak Exploration Program (the "Mapping Program"), which also included expansion-focused diamond drilling and geophysics. The Mapping Program has successfully achieved its objective by discovering high-grade uranium mineralization on surface beyond the extents of the Lac 50 Deposit's exploration target model (the "Exploration Target Model"), as defined in the updated 2024 Technical Report in accordance with the guidelines set forth in the National Instrument NI 43-101. The Technical Report establishes a baseline exploration target for the Lac 50 Deposit ranging between 60.8M lbs U3O8 and 98.2M lbs U3O8, with an average grade range between 0.37% U3O8 and 0.48% U3O8 (the "Exploration Target") (Table 1) and is notably restricted to drill results from the Lac 48, 50, 52, and 54 mineralized trends (the "Lac 50 Deposit") (Figures 2a & 2b).

Results from the Mapping Program support the conclusions of the updated 2024 Technical Report and significantly derisk future expansion drilling at the Lac 50 Deposit, demonstrating high-prospectivity of additional discoveries parallel to the current mineralized trends, and more broadly, across the entire Angilak Uranium Project.

Troy Boisjoli, CEO added: "Under the backdrop of a bifurcated uranium market, the need for scalable uranium projects within the North American sphere has never been greater. The advancements throughout 2024 continue to support Angilak as a uranium exploration project with Teir 1 scaling potential. This is supported by a historic resource of 43M lbs U3O8, an exploration target ranging from 60.8M lbs to 98.2M lbs U3O8, and undrilled surface mineralization over kilometers in strike length - all within the Lac 50 Deposit footprint."

Cliff Revering, VP Exploration added: "The results of the surficial sampling and mapping campaign completed as part of the 2024 Exploration Program is yet more evidence to demonstrate the significant potential of the Lac 50 Deposit and Angilak Project. The geological data gathered as part of the 2024 surface program has not only identified additional mineralized trends but has allowed us to further define and characterize the mineralization controls within the Lac 50 Deposit area, which will be used to guide our future exploration and targeting campaigns."

ANGILAK PROJECT - NUNAVUT

The Angilak Uranium Project is situated within the Angikuni Basin, approximately 225 km southwest of Baker Lake in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut (Figure 1). The Project notably hosts the Lac 50 Uranium Deposit, which has a historical mineral resource estimate of 43.3M lbsat an average grade of 0.69% U3O8.1 and a 2024 Exploration Target for the Lac 50 Deposit ranging between 60.8M lbs U3O8 and 98.2M lbs U3O8, with an average grade range between 0.37% U3O8 and 0.48% U3O8 (Table 1) - restricted to drill results from the Lac 48, 50, 52, and 54 mineralized trends. Additionally, numerous regional discoveries of uranium mineralization have been made outside of the Lac 50 Deposit area, both within the Angikuni Basin as well as along its rim - demonstrating many similarities to high-grade uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. One such prominent regional discovery within the Angilak Project area is the Dipole Showing, located along the western rim of the Angikuni Basin 25 km to the southwest of the Lac 50 Corridor. Previous operators of the Project completed 24 diamond drill holes in the Dipole Showing and intersected grades of up to 5.53% U3O8 over 0.5 m.

Figure 1: Plan Map detailing Lac 50 Deposit location with the Angilak Uranium Project

Table 1: Lac 50 Deposit Exploration Target Model

*Notes - The stated potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, and there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. **Significant digits have been rounded to the nearest decimal. ***The ranges were derived from a block model approach using interpreted vein wireframes, drill core assays, grade interpolation via Ordinary Kriging, and applied uncertainty bandwidths.

Figure 2a: 2024 Lac 50 Deposit Planview Schematic

Figure 2b: 2024 Lac 50 Deposit Long-section Schematic

SURFICIAL MAPPING AND SAMPLING 2024 ANGILAK EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The surficial Mapping Program was conducted through the month of August and consisted of soil and outcrop sampling, collection of structural measurements, and recording of radioactivity. The primary objective of the program was to identify and derisk targets for future drill testing, as well as the collection of structural and geochemical data to advance the Company's understanding in controls of mineralization. The areas of interest for the program were restricted to targets proximal to the Lac 50 Deposit, but which fell outside of the 2024 Exploration Target Model area.

The Mapping Program successfully identified numerous outcrops between Lac 48, Lac 50, Lac 52, and Lac 54 trends that host surficial high-grade uranium mineralization (Figure 3). The outcrops were mapped along strike lengths ranging from 10 m through to 3 km, and typically hosted vein style uranium mineralization with numerous occurrences. The identification of these veins in parallel horizons to the Lac 48, Lac 50, Lac 52, and Lac 54 trends demonstrates the high-prospectivity of the Lac 50 Deposit to host additional mineralized trends. Further, the Mapping Program outlined outcrops along the Lac 52 and Lac 54 trends, containing high-grade uranium mineralization along strike from the Exploration Target Model, which significantly derisks future expansion.

Importantly, a zone of extensive bedrock outcrop with radioactivity up to >60,000 counts per second (cps) - indicative of high-grade uranium mineralization - was identified over a 3-kilometre strike length. The new discovery is located between the Mushroom Lake zone on the Lac 52 trend and the Hot zone on the Lac 54 trend and consists of vein style high-grade uranium with visible pitchblende, up to 30 cm thick, hosted within basalt. This area has not been drill tested to date and is not included within the 2024 Exploration Target Model.

Results from the surficial outcrop mapping further demonstrate the robust metal endowment, not only within the Lac 50 Deposit area, but across the entire Angilak Project area. These results also show the Lac 50 Deposit remains open along strike and at depth, suggesting the corridor is highly prospective for the discovery of additional parallel mineralized horizons. Additionally, numerous uranium showings - such as the Dipole and Nine Iron showings (Figure 1) - have been made at the Angilak Project, outside of the Lac 50 Deposit area, demonstrating further unrealized prospectivity at Angilak.

Figure 3: 2024 Lac 50 Deposit Area and Mapped Mineralized Outcrops

NOVEMBER 2024 ANGILAK PROJECT TECHNICAL REPORT

Understood Mineral Resources Ltd. ("UMR") provided ATHA with ranges for potential uranium quantity and grade as a target for further exploration on Angilak's Lac 50 Deposit. The ranges were derived from a block model approach using interpreted vein wireframes, drill core assays, grade interpolation via Ordinary Kriging, and applied uncertainty bandwidths.

The wireframes were modelled using a grade intercept limit equal to or greater than a minimum grade of 0.01% U3O8, although lower grades were incorporated in places to maintain continuity and represent the structural setting and continuity of the mineralized system. Extension distance for the mineralized wireframes was halfway to the next hole, or 200 m in areas of no drilling, representing the potential at the deposit.

Assays were composited to 4 metre lengths within the mineralized boundaries, capped at 5% U3O8, and used for variography. The blocks within the wireframes were interpolated with grade values using the composites, variography, ordinary kriging (OK), and a High Yield Limit set at 2.5% U3O8 (50% of search range).

UMR applied an uncertainty bandwidth to define a range for potential uranium using the block model as the midpoint. The well-informed portions of the wireframes with < 50 m drill hole spacing used a bandwidth of ± 5% tonnes and ± 15% metal content. An uncertainty bandwidth of ± 10% tonnes and ± 30% metal content was used for the remaining wireframes with drill hole spacing greater than 50 m. The stated potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, and there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Cliff Revering, P.Eng., Vice President, Exploration of ATHA, who is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The ranges for potential uranium quantity and grade for the Lac 50 Deposit were completed by Mr. Matthew Batty, MSc, P.Geo of Understood Mineral Resources Ltd. Mr. Batty is an independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument (NI) 43-101 and he has approved the disclosure herein.

About Understood Mineral Resources Ltd.

Understood Mineral Resources Ltd. is a small, well-trained team with experience in numerous commodities and geologic environments, specializing in project development, geological modeling, deterministic and probabilistic mineral resource estimation, production reconciliation, grade control, and mine planning. UMR's academic training gives them the unique skills to generate probabilistic resource modelling products in conjunction with more conventional techniques such as ordinary kriging. Understood's primary objective is to bring high-quality, reliable, auditable resource models to all mining companies using the latest geostatistical techniques and strategies.

About ATHA

ATHA is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets in the pursuit of a clean energy future. With a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned post discovery uranium projects (the Angilak Project located in Nunavut, and CMB Discoveries in Labrador hosting historical resource estimates of 43.3 million lbs and 14.5 million lbs U3O8 respectively, and the newly discovered basement hosted GMZ high-grade uranium discovery located in the Athabasca Basin). In addition, the Company holds the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (7.3 million acres) in two of the world's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries - ATHA is well positioned to drive value. ATHA also holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd. For more information visit www.athaenergy.com. 1,2,3.

