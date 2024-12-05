Results of VVC Annual Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2024 - VVC Exploration Corp., dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Shareholders' Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") took place virtually yesterday with 34 attendees (shareholders and guests). Total attendance in person and by proxy was 137 shareholders representing about 51.4% of the outstanding shares. At the AGM, shareholders approved the election of all Directors proposed by Management with over 90% of the tendered votes being in favor, and the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company with all of the tendered votes being in favor.

The formal business session of the AGM was chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Terrence Martell. A Presentation and Q&A Session followed, whereby the President and CEO of the Company, Jim Culver, updated the attendees on the status of the Company and answered questions from shareholders. The Presentation at the AGM will be posted on the Company website.

Appointment of Officers

Following the AGM, the Directors reappointed the following executive officers for VVC and the Chairman of the Board of Directors:

Jim Culver, President and CEO

Terrence Martell, Chairman of the Board

Kevin Barnes, Chief Financial Officer

Michel Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

Bill Kerrigan, President of Plateau Helium Corporation.

In addition, the directors also appointed directors to the Company's standing committees and a Chairman for each Committee.

VVC Chairman, Terrence Martell, commented, "As a representative of Management and the Board, I extend heartfelt gratitude to our shareholders for their support over the past year. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue serving you in the coming year."

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact: Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or

Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621 E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: emily@vvcresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 - Tel: 416-619-5304